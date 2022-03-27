Waukegan receives $3 million in federal funds to add history museum to Carnegie Library

The Waukegan Park District will receive $3 million from the federal government’s Consolidated Appropriations Act to help fund the renovation of the historic Carnegie Library, located at 1 N. Sheridan Road.

Designated as a Waukegan Historic Landmark and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Carnegie Library will be the new site for the Waukegan History Museum with expanded programming, archives, collections, exhibits, and a research library.

The Waukegan History Museum at the Carnegie is anticipated to attract approximately 5,000 visitors in its first year, having an economic impact on Waukegan’s economy. Additionally, the new museum will provide free field trips and educational resources for approximately 10,000 students in Waukegan Public Schools.

The Waukegan History Museum is operated by the Waukegan Park District and the Waukegan Historical Society.

