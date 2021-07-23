Waukegan Tire to cross state line, open shop in Kenosha

A 53-year-old family-run automotive business is about to cross the state line from Illinois and open its fourth store in Kenosha.

Waukegan Tire is set to operate out of a 9,350-square-foot automotive service center at 5512 75th St., following the city Plan Commission’s issuance of a conditional-use permit on Thursday night.

Jerry Nerheim, founder and president of Waukegan Tire, went before commissioners and laid out his plans for the property. In addition to its namesake Waukegan property, Nerheim currently operates service centers in Grayslake and Park City.

“We’re excited about being in Kenosha,” Nerheim said. “We’re a family-run operation. We believe in service. That’s what we excel at.”

Waukegan Tire will operate out of an existing building that formerly housed National Pride Auto Center and, more recently, Right Trailers. In his presentation to commissioners, Nerheim said he plans to operate out of the existing building, but undertake an extensive renovation of the facility.

“We have a long road to get established here,” Nerheim said of the work required to get the Kenosha shop up and running.