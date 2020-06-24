Waukegan tournament confirms positive coronavirus test

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Lake County Health Department is reporting that a person who attended the 'Above the Rim Classic' basketball tournament held on Sunday, June 14, at Belvidere Park in Waukegan, Ill., has tested positive for COVID-19.

If you attended this event, please self-quarantine at home until June 28, monitor your health and call your health care provider if symptoms develop, and get tested for COVID-19. Limit your contact with others in your home, avoid contact with vulnerable people, and wear a face covering if you leave your home to seek testing or medical care.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, and can include: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.

"This pandemic is far from over," said Lake County Health Department Executive Director Mark Pfister. "The virus is still spreading in our communities, and if we let our guard down we could see cases and deaths start to rise again in Lake County."

