Waukegan woman charged with two felonies following crash causing injuries

A 28-year-old Waukegan, Ill., woman faces four criminal charges for a drunken driving accident last fall in the Town of Somers.

Vibiana Najera is due back in Kenosha County Circuit Court for a final pre-trial hearing Sept. 29..

Najera is charged with two felony counts of causing injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle and two misdemeanor counts of operating while intoxicated with a prohibited alcohol content of 0.15 or more.

Each of the felonies carries a possible fine of $25,000 and 12 years, six months in prison. The drunken driving offense is Najera’s first, the complaint states.

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the intersection of Highway A and Sheridan Road at about 3:35 p.m. on Oct. 22 for a motor vehicle accident. When they arrived, they found Najera’s Toyota Scion with heavy front-end damage in the southbound lanes of Sheridan Road.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police also found a 2009 Dodge with heavy front-end damage and two occupants inside who were injured. It was later determined that one of the victims had a broken left ankle in two spots, a possible brain bleed and other injuries, while the other person suffered suspected minor injuries along with a leg laceration that required stitches.