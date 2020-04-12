Ways to strengthen relationships between parents and young adults

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

It’s an alternate universe out there, and parents are no less perplexed about how to move forward during the era of COVID-19 than their young adult children.

Relationships between parents and young adults are in a perpetual state of flux during the best of times, so an international crisis can most certainly put us on an upside-down roller coaster ride.

Here are some suggestions based on my own experiences as a health professional and parent:

Strengthen RelationshipsCreate an open dialogue and talk to your young adult as an adult. Answer questions to the best of your ability, and refer to challenges in your own life so they feel you are trusting them with personal information.

Ask your young adult to “step up” and take on additional responsibilities, but also give them time to themselves.

Listen to your young adult, even when they make no sense. If you don’t know how to respond to something absurd, repeat back what they’ve said.