Ways to strengthen relationships between parents and young adults

It’s an alternate universe out there, and parents are no less perplexed about how to move forward during the era of COVID-19 than their young adult children.
Relationships between parents and young adults are in a perpetual state of flux during the best of times, so an international crisis can most certainly put us on an upside-down roller coaster ride.
Here are some suggestions based on my own experiences as a health professional and parent:
Strengthen RelationshipsCreate an open dialogue and talk to your young adult as an adult. Answer questions to the best of your ability, and refer to challenges in your own life so they feel you are trusting them with personal information.
Ask your young adult to “step up” and take on additional responsibilities, but also give them time to themselves.
Listen to your young adult, even when they make no sense. If you don’t know how to respond to something absurd, repeat back what they’ve said.
For example, if they say, “Coronavirus is a conspiracy and it’s fine for me to go to Ashley’s party,” you can say (with a hint of doubt in your voice), “Coronavirus is a conspiracy and it’s fine for you to go to Ashley’s party?” If they continue to be unreasonable, then you can set a limit: “Based on the information I have about the virus, I’m concerned about you being exposed, and then exposing Grandpa, who is 95 and has a heart condition. If you go to the party, you’ll have to find somewhere else to stay until this crisis is over.”
Ask every healthy person in the family to help out in some way. For example, the 5-year-old can take out the trash while the 10-year-old can help wipe down surfaces. Make sure everyone understands that they have a responsibility to each other.
PlanHave a backup plan for the care of family members if you get sick.
If you are healthy and able to go out, stock up on supplies but remember to only take what is needed and save some for others in need.
Laugh and playTell funny stories about the past and talk about things other than Coronavirus. Come up with some ridiculous topics in advance, like wondering what the dog and cat discuss when you aren’t home, or what useless technology will be developed in the next 25 years.
Look at photos and reminisce about earlier fun times.
Do jigsaw puzzles, play board games, cards, 20 questions, and charades.
Do what you can to get a laugh — wear your partner’s clothes, dye your hair pink, dress up the dog, play a harmless prank, tickle your youngest child.
Focus on Emotional and Physical HealthTake care of yourself first.
Model and encourage emotional and physical self-care for everyone by doing the following and encouraging other family members to do the same:
Spend time outside: birdwatch, sit in the sun, go for walks.
Spend time with pets.
Allow yourself time alone when needed (even if it means locking yourself in the bathroom).
Schedule a short period of quiet time for the family every day.
Reach out to friends and family for support; schedule times to talk if possible.
Hotlines:
National Parent Helpline: 1.855.4A.PARENT (1-855-427-2736)
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255
Karen Seif, LCSW, is a counselor in the Carthage College Health and Counseling Center.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.