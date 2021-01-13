WCHS puts $39.6M referendum on April ballot

PADDOCK LAKE — Electors in the Westosha-Central High School District will see a $39.6 million facility referendum on the April general election ballot.

The Board of Education voted 5-0 Tuesday to approve the necessary resolutions to seek authorization to borrow money needed for building needs that were identified through a facility assessment last year.

The vote came after two residents addressed the board during the citizen comments portion of the meeting. One called for the district to hold off given the uncertain economic times and the other objected to the scope of the project.

Resident Tom Reilly said he has generally supported school referendums in the past and does agree with the needs set forth. But, he said, “this is really not the time,” given the financial hardships small businesses and families are facing.

“We don’t need it right now,” Reilly said. “Let’s take a step back — put a pause on it.”

Resident Chris Skrzynecki said he believes the referendum could be pared down. For example, he believes the estimated $1,542,957 to remodel the administrative and student services area is too high.

“It just seem a little excessive in that regard,” Skrzynecki said.