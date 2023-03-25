After the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department released footage of a hawk rescue Tuesday afternoon, the deputy and Kenosha resident who helped save the injured bird talked about the unusual experience.

Kenosha resident Chad Nate said he was driving on 38th Street near Walmart in the Village of Somers when he heard a thud on his roof.

"I look in my mirror and I see this hawk flipping in the road," Nate said.

The hawk had flown into his truck, possibly while diving for prey Nate theorized, and was clearly injured. He quickly stopped and went after the injured hawk as it hobbled its way across the road.

At about 3:50 p.m., Kenosha County Sheriff's Department Deputy Korin Bourdo was also driving on 38th Street when she saw the hawk hobbling across the road and Nate chasing after it.

"I get there, and that bird is looking at me," Nate said.

The bird made it into a field and Nate, drawing from his childhood on a farm picking up chickens, went behind the bird to try and grab it. Unfortunately, hawks have larger claws than chickens, Nate joked, and it gave him a sizable cut on his hand before he managed to grasp it.

By the time Bourdo pulled over to assist, Nate had the bird under control, as seen in Bourdo's bodycam footage which can be seen with this story on kenoshanews.com.

"It stayed pretty calm the whole time," Bourdo said.

They wrapped the bird up "like a newborn baby" Bourdo said, and put it in a drawstring bag. Bourdo drove to the Kenosha Public Safety Building with the bagged-up hawk in her passenger seat, and it was picked up by a member of the Fellow Mortals Wildlife Hospital.

"It was a cool experience, I've never seen a bird of that caliber up close," Bourdo said. "It's part of the job. Every single day you don't know what you're going to have to handle."

Bourdo said she wanted to give credit to Nate for his response to the incident.

"If he wasn't there, I couldn't have done it myself," Bourdo said.

After the unusual experience, Nate wanted to emphasize empathy when it came to treating others, feathered or otherwise.

"I'm not going to let something like that lay there," Nate said. "We all gotta be good people, treat everybody and everything properly. You've gotta be nice, treat people and even animals how you would want to be treated."

Nate said Fellow Mortals told him on Friday that the hawk underwent surgery for a compound fracture in its left wing. He also learned that it was a 20-year-old male with a tag from 2004.

Bourdo said that, once healed and rehabilitated, the hawk will be released. Because hawks are very territorial, the bird will likely be released in the same area it was found.