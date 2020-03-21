'We are all in this together': Bryan Steil and Andrea Palm answer coronavirus questions

"Please know that by following this order, you are helping slow the spread of this disease and saving lives," Palm said.

Helping the helpers

During the Q&A portion, Dorothy, a nurse educator from Whitewater said she was very concerned about the shortage of personal protection equipment (PPE) available to health care providers.

Steil said in addition to hearing from doctors and nurses across the state, he spoke with Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling on Thursday about the need for first responders to have access to PPE.

Steil said the third coronavirus response bill, which is still being negotiated in the Senate, makes this issue, "front and center to make sure we're doing everything we can to make sure our healthcare providers have the protection and equipment that they need to stay safe."

Palm brought up the issue that because coronavirus is a pandemic, the U.S. and Wisconsin is competing with other counties and other states for these supplies. In Wisconsin, Palm said a number of businesses have expressed a desire to help manufacture additional equipment.

"Those are active conversations and work that is going on now and we are hopeful," Palm said.

How long can this last?