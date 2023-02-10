Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kenosha and Racine, the mentoring program nonprofit that has served the area community for more than 50 years, will be closing at the end of the month, citing a critical budget shortfall.

BBBS is a community-based mentor program pairing adult mentors, called “Bigs,” with kids aged 6 to 17, called “Littles,” offering one-to-one mentoring.

The organization’s board of directors released the announcement Friday. On Feb. 28, BBBS of Racine and Kenosha, which has served at-risk children in both counties since the 1960s, will close its doors.

“As you can imagine this is very difficult for me and the Board,” said BBBS of Racine and Kenosha Board President Ron Tatum. “I've been a certified mentor for over 20 years, so this one hurts and is personal to me.”

According to the organization, BBBS of Racine and Kenosha has lost a third of its annual budget in the past few years, with cuts to state, federal and private grants amounting to over $120,000 in lost annual funds.

Attempts to reduce staff and find new funding sources and models were ultimately “unsuccessful in making up for this significant loss,” it said in announcing its closing. The organization also fell “significantly” short of their fundraising goals, and no longer have the funds to continue operation.

The national office of BBBS can only offer limited support, the release said, as funding shortages affect affiliates across the country.

Darci Green, executive director of BBBS of Racine and Kenosha, said she was grateful for the opportunity to have led the organization, experiencing firsthand the difficulties of running a nonprofit.

She had also seen, however, how impactful the mentoring relationships were for the kids, both personally and academically.

"Mentoring works," Green said. "Nonprofits are the heart of a community. Most rely on their community for support. I'd like to encourage residents and businesses to connect with a small nonprofit. Commit to them with monthly financial support and find opportunities to volunteer their time."

Farewell message

In Friday's announcement, the organization thanked its many thousands of volunteers, donors, businesses and employees who had supported the mentorship program that had aided about 15,000 children over the years.

“Your generosity made an immeasurable difference in the lives of children, and undoubtedly changed the lives of their Bigs as well,” the release said.

The release also expressed the organization's apology to the 20 “Littles” currently matched with mentors in the organization’s programs.

“We are so sorry that we fell short. We hope you know how difficult this decision was and that we did everything we could to try to keep our doors open,” the organization stated. “Your potential is limitless, and we wish you all the best.”

Green had her own message for the Littles.

"You matter," Green said. "You are who I think about when working so hard to keep us open. I'm sincerely sorry that we couldn't do that for you. Work hard in all that you do. Don't let your circumstances define your worth. Dream about your future, work towards it."

For anyone wishing to mentor, Green advised them to contact their area school district to get involved, and search for local opportunities. For the especially driven, she said to consider starting their own community-based mentor program.

