We Energies continues to work to restore power after overnight storm
We Energies continues to work to restore power after overnight storm

We Energies is continuing to work to restore power to homes and businesses after a overnight storm.

About 5,000 homes and businesses were still without without power as of 9 a.m. Thursday according to the utility, with the bulk of those outages in Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie. But there were scattered outages throughout the county including in Paddock Lake, Somers, Salem Lakes, Wheatland and Brighton.

A total of about 28,000 customers were without power throughout the We Energies services area.

Crews from Aliant Energy were also handling downed wires in the Twin Lakes area, according to area resident Jasper Locicero.

Spokesmen for the Kenosha Police and Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said that while there were some tree limbs down and power outages, it did not appear there was any serious damage to homes or properties from the storm.

Andy Boxel, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sullivan, said while Kenosha County had some strong winds with the overnight storm, it escaped the serious damage in areas north and west of the county.

“Definitely Jefferson and Waukesha counties took the brunt of the wind. There was also some damage round the Madison area, especially Cottage Grove. He said while the National Weather Service is still working to confirm it, it appears that there were tornado touchdowns in those areas.

