A winter storm system which dropped wet, heavy snow across southeast Wisconsin let to closures, uncertain road conditions and a number of power outages across the region.

We Energies reports more than 100,000 customers were without power across a multi-county area Friday morning, in a swath of the state including parts of Kenosha, Racine and Milwaukee counties. Some locations have been reported without power since around 11 p.m. Thursday.

Total outages had been reduced to 90,816 custoemrs by 9:50 a.m. Friday, according to We Energies.

In Kenosha County, dozens of outages have been reported, some involving a handful of customers, others parts of the community. Among outage locationsn were 14th Place at 30th Avenue, Washington Road near Bradford High School, 16th Avenue at 50th Street, 28th Avenue around 44th Street, 53rd Street at 24th Avenue, 65th Street at 38th Avenue, 72nd Street at 45th Avenue, several locations just north of 60th Street between 55th Avenue and 71 Avenue, two areas along Cooper Road south of 80th Street, and more in Pleasant Prairie.

Several outages have been reported along Wilmot Road east of 120th Avenue and south of 75th Street. A large outage affecting 1,461 customers has been reported on Bristol Road just north of Highway 50. First reported at 2:21 a.m. crews had yet to begin that report as of 9:45 a.m.

Outages in the county continue to affect customers to the west including in the Village of Silver Lake, and in Salem.

The outages and weather conditions contributed to the closing of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside campus on Friday until afternoon classes. All more courses, including online classes, were called off. Friday evening activities were to continue as scheduled.

UW-Parkside employees essential to perform functions on campus such as police services, snow removal, power plant operators, foo services for the residential students, were coordinated by their supervisors for schedule changes around the outages.

Gateway Technical College, with campuses in Kenosha, Racine and Elkhorn, delayed its opening on Friday until 10 a.m. All in-person classes and services were to resume at that time.

The ongoing first-degree homicide trial of Zachary Anderson of Mequon in Kenosha County Circuit Court was delayed Friday. Kenosha County Clerk of Court announced that, due to weather conditions, the trial would reconvene on Monday, March 13, at 9 a.m.

All Kenosha Unified School District classes were closed on Friday due to the weather warning in effect until 10 a.m. and power outages affected the area.

