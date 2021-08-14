We Energies expects all power to be restored today to last residents without energy after Tuesday storm

We Energies expects all power to be restored today to last without energy after Tuesday's storm left tens of thousands without power, some lasting for days.

At the height of the outage, there were more than 225,000 customers without power, including thousands in Kenosha County.

"We’re pleased to report that 99% of all customers affected by Tuesday’s storm will had power restored by noon," We Energies stated in a press release.

"We have an army of men and women in the field, and we are confident that we can wrap up the largest mass restoration effort in company history today."

