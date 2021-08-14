We Energies expects all power to be restored today to last without energy after Tuesday storm left tens of thousands without power, some lasting for days.
At the height of the outage, there were more than 225,000 customers without power, including thousands in Kenosha County.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
"We’re pleased to report that 99% of all customers affected by Tuesday’s storm will had power restored by noon," We Energies stated in a press release.
"We have an army of men and women in the field, and we are confident that we can wrap up the largest mass restoration effort in company history today."
WATCH NOW: Photos and video show damage from Tuesday night's storms
Tree toppled on car
Storm Damage
Lightning from Tuesday, Aug. 10 storm
Hanging branch
Uprooted tree
Wires down after Tuesday's storm
Aug. 10 storm damage
Storm damage at Union Park
Storm Damage
Storm damage
Storm damage on 22nd Street
Storm damage on 18th Avenue
Storm damage at Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church
Tree down on 60th Avenue
Deck damaged
Ominous skies
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.