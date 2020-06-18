'We need prayers' Racine County Sheriff says amid nationwide unrest
'We need prayers' Racine County Sheriff says amid nationwide unrest

  • Updated
Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling announces Friday the identify of "Jane Doe." She was Peggy Lynn Johnson.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling says that law enforcement officers “need prayers” right now.

He addressed Racine County Board’s Government Services Committee on Tuesday evening, aiming to provide elected officials with “a better understanding of these challenging times we’re all facing.”

“We really truly need our community’s support,” the sheriff told County Board supervisors and those listening in during the virtual public meeting. “We’re looking for change just like everyone else … We want to know that we’re supported and we need prayers, to be very frank.”

First there was COVID-19, which forced new operations and procedures for law enforcement officers and in detention centers nationwide, including the Racine County Jail.

Then there was the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer on May 25, igniting weeks of peaceful protests alongside civil unrest and violent riots across the country with demonstrators decrying instances of police brutality, alleged excessive public spending on law enforcement and racism.
 
Schmaling said he "had a hard time” watching the video of now-former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes. He called the actions of those officers “sickening.”
 
“I wish I was there to intervene,” Schmaling said, adding that other law enforcement officers “have an obligation to intervene in a situation like that. And I don’t care what your rank is.”
 
But since the three other Minneapolis police officers on the scene on May 25 didn’t stop Chauvin from killing Floyd, and the whole nine minutes was caught on video and shared widely online, Schmaling said the “actions of a few … makes all of our badges look tarnished.”

“It’s disheartening. We’re working very hard to work with our community to build that level of trust that is there. I’m asking our citizens to give us that opportunity and be good partners with us,” Schmaling continued. “When we make mistakes, we own them … 99.99% of us (law enforcement officers) are good people who are there to help you, your family.”

 
 
