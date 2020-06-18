'We need prayers' Racine County Sheriff says amid nationwide unrest

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling says that law enforcement officers “need prayers” right now.
He addressed Racine County Board’s Government Services Committee on Tuesday evening, aiming to provide elected officials with “a better understanding of these challenging times we’re all facing.”
“We really truly need our community’s support,” the sheriff told County Board supervisors and those listening in during the virtual public meeting. “We’re looking for change just like everyone else … We want to know that we’re supported and we need prayers, to be very frank.”
First there was COVID-19, which forced new operations and procedures for law enforcement officers and in detention centers nationwide, including the Racine County Jail.
“It’s disheartening. We’re working very hard to work with our community to build that level of trust that is there. I’m asking our citizens to give us that opportunity and be good partners with us,” Schmaling continued. “When we make mistakes, we own them … 99.99% of us (law enforcement officers) are good people who are there to help you, your family.”
