Weather forces changes to Kenosha County culvert replacement projects

Kenosha County’s annual culvert rehabilitation work has been forced to make schedule changes due to weather conditions.

The updated project schedule now includes (including projected road closures):

Highway KD (352nd Avenue) between Highway F (Bassett Road) and Geneva Road: The hard closure in this area that began this week is scheduled to end no later than Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Highway C (Wilmot Road) between Highway W (Fox River Road) and Highway B (304th Avenue): Work in this area, which was to have begun the week of Jan. 30, is now scheduled to begin the week of Feb. 6. During this work, Highway C will remain open to through traffic with a single-lane closure and automated flagging operations in place. This may cause traffic delays at times.

Highway K (60th Street) east of Highway 75 in the Village of Paddock Lake: This work schedule has been advanced and is now anticipated to begin the week of Feb. 6.

During that week, the road will be closed to through traffic at the culvert replacement site, which is in the 24100 block of Highway K. A map of the detour route to be posted is available here.

Highway Y (22nd Avenue) between 14th Place and Highway E (12th Street): This project, which was to have begun the week of Jan. 30, is now postponed until further notice.

The projected work schedule remains weather-dependent and is subject to change.