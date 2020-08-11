Weather service confirms tornado hit Camp Lake, Lake Geneva

He, his wife and two children, both under age 2, moved to the interior of the home to wait out the storm.

“We don’t have a basement,” he said. “We had to go as far inward as we could go.”

While Camp Lake was the hardest hit area Tuesday, widespread damage and flooding was reported throughout Kenosha County.

A tree limb fell on a vehicle in Twin Lakes, briefly trapping a person inside; a house in Kenosha was struck by lightning, burning a hole in the roof; trees fell across several roadways; and We Energies’ reported thousands of customers were without power after the storm.

Between 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to the following weather and traffic-related calls: one accident with injuries; one property damage accident; 13 road hazard reports; 15 fire calls; and 19 service calls.

“This is a total of 49 calls in the span of the storm,” public information officer Sgt. David Wright said. “Our deputies were able to keep up with the calls for service and did an excellent job serving the people of Kenosha County. The roadways were dangerous, and we are thankful that none of the accidents involved life-threatening injuries.”