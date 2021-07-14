Weather washes out Lincoln Park Live concert for Thursday night

Heavy rain that rolled through the area late Wednesday afternoon has washed out the first Lincoln Park Live music concert of the summer.
The Terry James Band and headliner Christopher's Project had been scheduled to perform before organizers decided to cancel.
Next up in the lineup is Grooveline and Kenosha's Betsy Ade and the Well Known Strangers, set to perform at 6 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 28,
For more information, go online to www.mahonefund.org.
IN PHOTOS: The Kenosha Symphony Orchestra plays outdoors at Petrifying Springs Park
Kenosha County Parks and the Kenosha Symphony Orchestra presented the first-ever Symphony in the Park concert at Petrifying Springs Park on Saturday, July 10, 2021.
The concert included well-known selections from “Porgy and Bess,” “West Side Story,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Hamilton,” and more.
The symphony performed under the direction of Music Director and Conductor Dr. Robert G. Hasty.
In addition to the aforementioned selections, the program was to include “The William Tell Overture,” selections from “A Chorus Line,” Suite No. 1 from “Carmen,” and John Phillip Souza’s “The Stars and Stripes Forever.”