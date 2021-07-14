 Skip to main content
Weather washes out Lincoln Park Live concert for Thursday night
live music.jpg

Christopher Pipkins plays saxophone while Jackie Caldwell sings with Christopher’s Project, which kicked off the Lincoln Park Live! series in 2019. The band was scheduled to headline the 2021 series opener Wednesday, but the show was canceled because of severe weather that rolled through the area.

 Kenosha News File Photo

Heavy rain that rolled through the area late Wednesday afternoon has washed out the first Lincoln Park Live music concert of the summer.

The Terry James Band and headliner Christopher's Project had been scheduled to perform before organizers decided to cancel.

Next up in the lineup is Grooveline and Kenosha's Betsy Ade and the Well Known Strangers, set to perform at 6 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, 

For more information, go online to www.mahonefund.org.

