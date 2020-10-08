Finally there was the ring box for Stein’s engagement ring.

“The ring came in a so-so kind of box but I wanted to present it in something special,” Gregory said. “My mother had four nice ring boxes for me to pick from and I chose the blue one.”

And who had owned the blue ring box previously? Jimmy’s grandmother, Mary Follensbee.

“So then the date just had to be Oct. 10 — no question,” Stein said.

Although the couple was concerned that their wedding and reception venues — the Kemper Center and Marina Shores respectively — might not be available in light of the pandemic, it has turned out that they are up and running with safety protocols in place.

“We were definitely concerned but we definitely wanted to keep the date,” Stein said. “We held off to make sure it was OK."

Stein and Gregory say that some of their friends assume that their wedding date, 10/10/20, was chosen for its “fun” factor.

“That was just a bonus,” Stein said.

