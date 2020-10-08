Landing the perfect wedding date can become a complex formula.
Often it’s a matter of balancing work and family schedules, the season of the year and sentimental significance.
Sometimes, however, it’s as easy as picking a “cool sounding date” like 12/12/12. This month and this year, several Kenosha couples have selected today -- 10/10/20 -- for their special date.
By Oct. 5, 33 Kenosha County couples had applied to be married this Saturday, according to Kenosha County Clerk Regi Bachochin. By comparison 16 licenses were issued for this week last year.
"Not all (10/10/20) marriages will be taking place in Kenosha County, but at least one or both applicants are Kenosha County residents or they are from out of state getting married in Kenosha County," noted Bachochin.
Each year special dates line up that become popular on wedding calendars.
“In 2018, we issued eight marriage licenses for a wedding date of 08/18/2018. In 2017, we issued 21 marriage licenses for a wedding date of 10/07/2017," Bachochin said.
Series of coincidences
Cool as 10-10-20 might sound, however, one Kenosha couple has even more compelling reasons for choosing this date for their wedding.
For Alexis Stein and fiancé Jimmy Gregory, a series of coincidences made 10/10/20 the undeniable best wedding date choice.
Both are employed in Kenosha; she as a long-term substitute teacher for Kenosha Unified schools, he as an automobile detailer at Palmen Motors.
For the couple, “coincidental dates” began popping up and continued until they selected Oct. 10 of this year.
Gregory, 31, proposed to Stein, 28, on March 17, 2019. This was a year to the date after they began dating and also, according to Gregory’s mother, the date that Jimmy's grandparents, Mary and Ken Follensbee, met back in 1955.
The next step was picking the wedding date.
“I always knew I wanted an October wedding because fall is my favorite season,” said Stein.
Gregory said he was fine with that “as long as it didn’t conflict with the (Milwaukee) Bucks opening home game,” which usually takes place at the end of October.
This year, of course, that factor was taken off the table by the pandemic.
Stein suggested two dates for their wedding: Oct. 10 and Oct. 31. “The very first thing Jimmy said was that Oct. 10 had been his grandmother's birthday,” Stein said.
Then, the ring box
Finally there was the ring box for Stein’s engagement ring.
“The ring came in a so-so kind of box but I wanted to present it in something special,” Gregory said. “My mother had four nice ring boxes for me to pick from and I chose the blue one.”
And who had owned the blue ring box previously? Jimmy’s grandmother, Mary Follensbee.
“So then the date just had to be Oct. 10 — no question,” Stein said.
Although the couple was concerned that their wedding and reception venues — the Kemper Center and Marina Shores respectively — might not be available in light of the pandemic, it has turned out that they are up and running with safety protocols in place.
“We were definitely concerned but we definitely wanted to keep the date,” Stein said. “We held off to make sure it was OK."
Stein and Gregory say that some of their friends assume that their wedding date, 10/10/20, was chosen for its “fun” factor.
“That was just a bonus,” Stein said.
