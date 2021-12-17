 Skip to main content
Wednesday damage: Wind whips Wheatland School roof

Wheatland gym damage

According to Martin McGinley, Wheatland School district administrator, Wednesday’s winds tore back part of the roof over the school’s gymnasium. “The wind got up under the rubber roof layer, but was not as destructive as it could have been.”

The straight-line winds that raked the region Wednesday night into Thursday morning caused damage to the roof of Wheatland Center School, 6606 368th St., and repairs are already underway.

According to Martin McGinley, district administrator, the winds tore back part of the roof over the school’s gymnasium. “The wind got up under the rubber roof layer, but was not as destructive as it could have been.”

“We have a crew coming out Saturday to make temporary repairs, but it shouldn’t affect (school activities),” McGinley added. He said he felt lucky that hard rains did not accompany the winds, as water incursion could have caused extensive damage to the gym floor.

The damage was not limited to the roof, however, McGinley added. It took out sections of eaves and facia.

Dust storms and wildfires in Kansas and surrounding states on Dec. 15 kicked up debris that ended up covering cars hundreds of miles away.

“The roof was scheduled to be replaced in the coming years,” he said. “It was part of the 1998 construction project.”

The school district budget makes accommodations for these kinds of emergencies, McGinley added, and insurance will cover some of the costs.

