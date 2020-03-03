Weed treatment approved for Lake Elizabeth and Lake Mary

TWIN LAKES — Chemical treatment of invasive lake weeds will continue in both Lake Elizabeth and Lake Mary this spring.
The Twin Lakes Protection and Rehabilitation District Monday approved spending $15,491.38 to chemically treat the lake in an effort to combat the spread of Eurasian watermilfoil.
Eurasian watermilfoil is a rooted, submerged aquatic plant. The feather-like leaves appear green while the stems are white to reddish. Male and female flowers are found on the same plant.
Each plant can produce approximately 100 seeds per season, and it can also reproduce via fragmentation.
It is a perennial plant that flowers twice a year, usually in mid-June and late July. It can grow up to 20 feet tall and creates canopy-like structures as it grows toward the water’s surface.
The treatment program appears to be working, according to Tony Migon, chairman of the lake district.
“The amount of milfoil keeps going down,” he said.
Approximately 12.4 acres of Lake Elizabeth and 2.85 acres of Lake Mary will be treated, according to the proposal. Lake Elizabeth had not been treated for a couple of years.
“We also treat the two channels,” Migon said.
Application is anticipated to take place in early May. The treatment will occur when water temperatures reach 50 to 60 degrees and during periods of calm wind (less than 7 mph).
“On both lakes we recommend using various products to achieve success,” said Jim Schaul of Wisconsin Lake and Pond Resources. “All products chosen have shown good success in controlling (eurasian watermilfoil) throughout Wisconsin.”
The areas to be treated were identified during an aquatic vegetation survey. Another late-season survey will be conducted in 2020 to help lake district members make treatment recommendation decisions for 2021.
People can spread Eurasian watermilfoil through the movement of plant fragments on boats, trailers, motors, anchors and other water-related equipment.
Anyone who is launching or removing a boat is asked to clean watercraft of all aquatic plants.