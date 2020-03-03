Weed treatment approved for Lake Elizabeth and Lake Mary

TWIN LAKES — Chemical treatment of invasive lake weeds will continue in both Lake Elizabeth and Lake Mary this spring.

The Twin Lakes Protection and Rehabilitation District Monday approved spending $15,491.38 to chemically treat the lake in an effort to combat the spread of Eurasian watermilfoil.

Eurasian watermilfoil is a rooted, submerged aquatic plant. The feather-like leaves appear green while the stems are white to reddish. Male and female flowers are found on the same plant.

Each plant can produce approximately 100 seeds per season, and it can also reproduce via fragmentation.

It is a perennial plant that flowers twice a year, usually in mid-June and late July. It can grow up to 20 feet tall and creates canopy-like structures as it grows toward the water’s surface.

The treatment program appears to be working, according to Tony Migon, chairman of the lake district.

“The amount of milfoil keeps going down,” he said.

Approximately 12.4 acres of Lake Elizabeth and 2.85 acres of Lake Mary will be treated, according to the proposal. Lake Elizabeth had not been treated for a couple of years.