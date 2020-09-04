 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weekend shows at Coins to benefit local businesses
View Comments
top story

Weekend shows at Coins to benefit local businesses

{{featured_button_text}}
Fallon Schultz Nashville singer

Fallon Schultz, a Kenosha native who is now a Nashville-based singer, is performing Saturday and Sunday at Coins Sports Bar, 1714 52nd St.

 Submitted Photo

Brothers Tim and Mark Gascoigne, who manage Coins Sports Bar, 1714 52nd St., regularly host live music shows and fundraisers for the community.

So it’s no surprise they are raising money to help Uptown and downtown businesses recover from the recent rioting that resulted in destroyed properties and other damage.

“We do a lot of benefits here,” Tim Gascoigne said. “And this one is a natural. I have a lot of friends in Uptown and downtown.”

The brothers are also willing to help out when needed, including bringing hot dogs and chips to feed people through Arnetta Griffin’s God’s Kitchen organization (“We’ve done many events with her,” he said) and bringing meatballs and bread to local firefighters.

“For something like this,” Tim Gascoigne said, referring to the extensive property damage, “we certainly want to help out. People are hurting.”

The benefit for Uptown/downtown starts at 5 p.m. Sunday, but the weekend of live music starts with a Saturday night performance by Nashville, Tenn., recording artist Fallon Schultz, a Kenosha native. She is performing for the first time in her hometown.

Her first show is 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday. Joining Schultz is fellow Nashville recording artist Michael Pace.

There is no cover charge Saturday.

“Fallon hasn’t been able to perform” due to so many events being canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gascoigne said. “Most folks haven’t been able to hear her sing, so she’s very excited to do back-to-back shows here.”

On Sunday, Coins is hosting a “Sunday Funday on the Patio,” with Billy Garner performing from noon to 1:30 p.m. and Schultz returning to Coins to perform from 2 to 5 p.m.

The Benefit to Rebuild Kenosha starts at 5 p.m. Sunday and features Michael Scott, a Milwaukee native who is a Nashville recording artist.

The event runs from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday; admission is $10.

All proceeds from the admission price will go to help the Uptown and downtown businesses. Also, a portion of the proceeds from sales at the bar will also go to the local businesses.

“We’ll also do 50/50 raffles this weekend,” Gascoigne said.

Weekend shows

What: Fallon Schultz performances at Coins Sports Bar, 1714 52nd St.

When: 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday (with Michael Pace) and 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Also Sunday: Billy Garner performs from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Admission: Free

What: Benefit to Rebuild Kenosha

When: 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Coins Sports Bar, with Nashville recording artist Michael Scott performing

Admission: $10

Proceeds: Will go to help Uptown and downtown businesses recover from the recent property destruction due to rioting

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Gov. Evers on Presidential Candidates Visiting Kenosha

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert