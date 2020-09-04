Weekend shows at Coins to benefit local businesses

Brothers Tim and Mark Gascoigne, who manage Coins Sports Bar, 1714 52nd St., regularly host live music shows and fundraisers for the community.
So it’s no surprise they are raising money to help Uptown and downtown businesses recover from the recent rioting that resulted in destroyed properties and other damage.
“We do a lot of benefits here,” Tim Gascoigne said. “And this one is a natural. I have a lot of friends in Uptown and downtown.”
The brothers are also willing to help out when needed, including bringing hot dogs and chips to feed people through Arnetta Griffin’s God’s Kitchen organization (“We’ve done many events with her,” he said) and bringing meatballs and bread to local firefighters.
“For something like this,” Tim Gascoigne said, referring to the extensive property damage, “we certainly want to help out. People are hurting.”
The benefit for Uptown/downtown starts at 5 p.m. Sunday, but the weekend of live music starts with a Saturday night performance by Nashville, Tenn., recording artist Fallon Schultz, a Kenosha native. She is performing for the first time in her hometown.
Her first show is 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday. Joining Schultz is fellow Nashville recording artist Michael Pace.
There is no cover charge Saturday.
“Fallon hasn’t been able to perform” due to so many events being canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gascoigne said. “Most folks haven’t been able to hear her sing, so she’s very excited to do back-to-back shows here.”
On Sunday, Coins is hosting a “Sunday Funday on the Patio,” with Billy Garner performing from noon to 1:30 p.m. and Schultz returning to Coins to perform from 2 to 5 p.m.
The Benefit to Rebuild Kenosha starts at 5 p.m. Sunday and features Michael Scott, a Milwaukee native who is a Nashville recording artist.
The event runs from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday; admission is $10.
All proceeds from the admission price will go to help the Uptown and downtown businesses. Also, a portion of the proceeds from sales at the bar will also go to the local businesses.
“We’ll also do 50/50 raffles this weekend,” Gascoigne said.
