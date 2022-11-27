Welcome home! Kenosha's Durkee Mansion open for 2022 holiday tours

Each year, when the historic 1861 Durkee Mansion hosts its Holiday Open House, visitors walk into a time capsule.

The mansion, part of Kemper Center on Kenosha’s lakefront, is decorated by volunteers who strive to keep the holiday décor authentic to its time period.

If you were to visit this area in the 1860s at Christmastime, you would find homes decorated in their holiday best. Many would have Christmas trees with hand-crafted ornaments and rooms decked out with evergreen swags, dried flowers and berries, pine cones and milkweed pods.

For the past three-plus decades, Kenosha area residents have been sharing in this period of history at the Durkee Mansion.

In keeping with the historic nature of the home, most of the ornaments on the various trees in the home are handmade or are antiques.

The importance of staying true to the home’s history started with Diane Holzschuh, who launched the Durkee Mansion decorating project and oversaw the holiday decorating for nearly 20 years. Mary Wirch took charge after Holzschuh died in November of 2015, and then Wirch died in February of 2020.

The two remain a guiding light for the volunteers.

Holzschuh wanted Durkee “to be decorated as much as possible in the style of the 1860s,” said Julie Iorio, a longtime Durkee volunteer. “We keep the décor appropriate for the mansion.”

The decorators also continue an annual tribute to Holzschuh by including dried hydrangeas and Queen Anne’s lace in the mansion.

Going for elegance

This year, the decorating theme is “Victorian Winter Elegance.”

“We came up with that theme, which works so well for the bride’s room that I decorated this year,” Iorio said.

The upstairs bedroom has traditionally been decorated as a young girl’s room, “but I did it this year like she’s grown up and is getting ready to be married and heading to her honeymoon in New York City,” said Iorio who, after 13 years, is retiring as a Durkee decorator after this season.

“I’ll still volunteer here to host tours, but I just won’t be decorating,” she added.

Arlene Platts, who was working in another bedroom upstairs, said the theme this year “just fits this house so well. I love the elegance of pearls, cherubs, angels and pastel colors.”

Working with her on a recent Thursday at the mansion was Sandy Wright, who “loves the ambiance of the house and the feel of it. There’s just a lot to love here. It’s really a joy to be working here.”

Decorator Mary Lou Loriss calls the Durkee Mansion project “a challenge, but an enjoyable challenge. We learn from each other while we’re here working, and we help each other.”

Marilyn Smith, a volunteer who has been one of the decorators for seven years, said the elegance theme works well for the style of home.

“We had fun doing something fancy with the decorating this year.”

The mansion’s look “is really extravagant this year,” added Dennis Garafol, another volunteer. “I hope people like it. Every room is really beautiful.”

Garafol works at the Durkee every holiday season, while also trimming his own home.

“I’m not a professional. I just love decorating,” he said while finishing up the Durkee’s men’s parlor. To prove his point, Garafol and his wife also worked on Kemper’s Gallery of Trees.

The Durkee Mansion — a local landmark — “looks so pretty when it’s decorated,” Smith added. “I toured it several times before joining the team as a decorator.”

Back for 2022

The mansion has a way of drawing in people.

Just ask Bob Greco.

The Chicago native moved to Kenosha a few year ago after a 45-year career in the New York fashion and design industry and was looking for a way to get involved in the community.

He found it at the Kemper Center, where he took charge of the mansion’s dining room in 2021 and also decorated a 9-foot tree for the Gallery of Trees, next door in Kemper’s Conference Center.

He’s back working on both projects after this year — even though he jokes that the fussy Victorian Winter Elegance look “is so not my personal style. But I’m happy to work within the theme.”