Welcoming 101 Days of Summer with water safety message

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is welcoming the 101 Days of Summer with a reminder for everyone to play it safe while on the water and to always wear a life jacket.

Corps staff are reminding everyone to understand the value of wearing a life jacket. According to the National Safety Council, drowning caused 3,709 deaths in 2017. With the start of the summer recreation season upon us, let’s do our part to reduce these preventable deaths.

“As we wrap up National Safe Boating Week and look toward the summer, I want everyone to think about the importance of being smart while on the water,” said Randy Urich, St. Paul District recreation and natural resources chief. “With everything going on right now, it’s easy to get distracted, but the key is to remember that life jackets save lives. Your friends and family are counting on you coming home after being on the water, so please play it safe and wear your life jacket.”

Before casting off for a day on the water, Corps staff recommend everyone should always wear a life jacket, avoid consuming too much alcohol, let a friend or family member know where you are going and how long you plan to be gone, keep an eye on the weather and take a boating safety course.