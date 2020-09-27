'We're here to stay': Jacob Blake rally attendees gather for 24 hours

There were several activities planned, including a cookout, music from a live band, DJs, a line dance, Target product giveaways, yoga, guided meditation, painting and more. Rally attendees set up several camping tents Sunday in anticipation of sleeping there overnight.

‘We’re going to be relentless’

Justin Blake, Jacob’s uncle, also organized the rally. He said he’s in charge of making sure the Blake family is interlocked with organizations and citizens of Kenosha.

“Their police officers are not acting on their behalf,” he said. “We’re going to be relentless.”

Justin Blake said the 24-hour rally was something he just thought of. “I try to come up with creative things. We had a block party ... What’s next that we can keep people interested about the story about little Jake and how he needs justice? We’re pulling all the stops out.”

The Blake family is additionally planning on hosting a march from Kenosha to Milwaukee on Oct. 20.