'We're here to stay': Jacob Blake rally attendees gather for 24 hours

A number of people set up tables, tents, activities and more in Kenosha’s Civic Center Park Sunday. Gina Walkington of Kenosha was one of them, pitching a camping tent with fellow Kenosha resident Brian Little.
The reason she was there? The same as everyone else: to mark 30 days since Jacob Blake was shot.
“I wanted to help strengthen the call for something to be done,” Walkington said.
A “Justice For Jacob: Seize The Day 24 Hour Rally” began Sunday at the park, 900 57th St. It is scheduled to go until noon on Monday.
Attendees came to rally for 24 hours to demand Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey be fired and indicted, transparency and accountability of city officials and the Wisconsin Department of Justice, and for reforms in the community to eliminate police violence and systemic racism.
Attendees could register to vote at several tables set up. Speeches and prayers were given by local religious leaders. Some activists, mental health experts, doctors and therapists also spoke out about discrimination and other topics.
“We’re going to talk about anything and everything that we need to see change,” said Erica Ness, a volunteer with African Emergency Relief Foundation. AERF organized the event. “We’re here to stay and we’re going to keep going.”
There were several activities planned, including a cookout, music from a live band, DJs, a line dance, Target product giveaways, yoga, guided meditation, painting and more. Rally attendees set up several camping tents Sunday in anticipation of sleeping there overnight.
‘We’re going to be relentless’
Justin Blake, Jacob’s uncle, also organized the rally. He said he’s in charge of making sure the Blake family is interlocked with organizations and citizens of Kenosha.
“Their police officers are not acting on their behalf,” he said. “We’re going to be relentless.”
Justin Blake said the 24-hour rally was something he just thought of. “I try to come up with creative things. We had a block party ... What’s next that we can keep people interested about the story about little Jake and how he needs justice? We’re pulling all the stops out.”
The Blake family is additionally planning on hosting a march from Kenosha to Milwaukee on Oct. 20.
“We’re going to keep doing things,” Justin Blake said. “We need unity around the red, black and green and we need a concept of pulling everybody together. We need to agree to disagree and keep things moving. This isn’t just about little Jake. This is about all the little Jakes around the nation, around the world.”
‘Start from the inside out’Elizabeth Webb, a Kenosha resident, set up a camping tent Sunday at the rally because she planned on staying the full 24 hours. She attended to encourage community members to also attend, vote in the upcoming election and be aware of current events happening in their own city.
“We’re trying to rebuild this city, and we’re trying to start from the inside out,” Webb said. “I’ve put myself on the forefront, on the line. Whatever our community is doing, I want to be a part of.”
Jacob Blake is a neighbor to Webb’s mother. Webb’s 20-year-old son saw Blake get shot.
“It was pretty traumatizing for him and me as a Black mom,” Webb said.
She and her partner also started UBMW, United Black and Brown Men and Women of Kenosha. Webb is hoping that as a result of the rally, Kenosha officials prosecute Sheskey.
“It’s a miracle that he’s (Jacob Blake) not dead.”
