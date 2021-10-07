Western Kenosha County Historical Society's Historyfest set for Sunday at Miller Park in Trevor

A turkey, named "Carl," walks along Pershing Boulevard on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.
TREVOR — The Western Kenosha County Historical Society is planning to hold its Historyfest event from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10th, at Miller Park, 25905 114th St. in the Trevor neighborhood of the Village of Salem Lakes.
Planned events include pumpkin painting for the kids, activities, games, and a bouncy house.
Tours of the one-room schoolhouse, demonstrations of blacksmithing and lacemaking, and displays of antique vehicles, including a fire engine, are also scheduled. And Terry Burns is scheduled to bring a display of Paddock Lake items.
Hand-made birdhouses will be available for sale, door prizes will be awarded and refreshments will be available.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE HISTORY MUSEUM GRAND OPENING
Garriet Dreger, right, and his wife, Viola, look at an exhibit during a grand opening and ribbon-cutting event at the Pleasant Prairie History Museum.
Jean Werbie-Harris speaks during a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Pleasant Prairie History Museum on Thursday.
Officials cut the ribbon during a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Pleasant Prairie History Museum.
Mark Riley of the Elizabeth J. Riley Charitable Trust speaks during a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Pleasant Prairie History Museum.
Pleasant Prairie History Museum Manager Kate Bennett looks on during the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Mark Riley of the Elizabeth J. Riley Charitable Trust makes a presentation to History Museum board member Jean Werbie-Harris.
Pleasant Prairie Village Board President John Steinbrink speaks during the grand opening Thursday.
Supporters gather at the Pleasant Prairie History Museum for a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Pleasant Prairie History Museum on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.
Supporters gather at the Pleasant Prairie History Museum for a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Pleasant Prairie History Museum on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.
The Pleasant Prairie History Museum, which opened in late August 2020, has a number of exhibits focusing on different aspects of the village's past. It continues to grow and thrive, according to Museum Manager Kate Bennett.
The Pleasant Prairie History Museum, which opened in late August 2020, has a number of exhibits focusing on different aspects of the village's past
Kate Bennett, museum manager, talks about the Pleasant Prairie History Museum.
The Pleasant Prairie History Museum, which opened in late August 2020, has a number of exhibits focusing on different aspects of the village's past
The Pleasant Prairie History Museum, which opened in late August 2020, has a number of exhibits focusing on different aspects of the village's past
Pleasant Prairie History Museum is located in the former Dublin School building, built in 1927, at at 3875 116th St.
Journalist Dan Truttschel interviews Kate Bennett, museum manager, at the Pleasant Prairie History Museum.
The Pleasant Prairie History Museum, which opened in late August 2020, has a number of exhibits focusing on different aspects of the village’s past. It continues to grow and thrive, according to Museum Manager Kate Bennett.
The Pleasant Prairie History Museum, which opened in late August 2020, has a number of exhibits focusing on different aspects of the village's past
