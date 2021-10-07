Western Kenosha County Historical Society's Historyfest set for Sunday ay Miller Park in Trevor

A turkey, named "Carl," walks along Pershing Boulevard on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.

TREVOR — The Western Kenosha County Historical Society is planning to hold its Historyfest event from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10th, at Miller Park, 25905 114th St. in the Trevor neighborhood of the Village of Salem Lakes.

Planned events include pumpkin painting for the kids, activities, games, and a bouncy house.

Tours of the one-room schoolhouse, demonstrations of blacksmithing and lacemaking, and displays of antique vehicles, including a fire engine, are also scheduled. And Terry Burns is scheduled to bring a display of Paddock Lake items.

Hand-made birdhouses will be available for sale, door prizes will be awarded and refreshments will be available.

