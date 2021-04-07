Western Kenosha County School Board races decided

Seats on several school boards in western Kenosha County were decided during Tuesday's local elections.

There were contested races in the Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated, Westosha Central High School and Wilmot Union High School districts.

Trevor-Wilmot

Voters in the Trevor-Wilmot district filled two seats on the board from a pool of three newcomers. Jennifer Youra was the highest vote-getter with 321 votes, according to uncanvassed vote totals. She will be joined on the board by Christy Villalobos, who tallied 275 votes. Louis Johnson fell short with 227 votes.

The new Trevor-Wilmot board will face some trying financial circumstances and will need to make “some difficult decisions,” Youra said, which could include considering cuts to programming and staff.

“I will support the fiscal responsibility that the district has demonstrated over the last several years,” Youra said. “I aim to play a role in evaluating and promoting quality educational programs and technology that meet the needs of all learners in our district.”

During her campaign, Villalobos said she would like focus on three areas: school safety/security, cutting-edge curriculum, and community partnering.

