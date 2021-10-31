Western Kenosha County school districts see pandemic's impact on some standardized test scores

Even in typical years comparing school scores from one year to another – or across districts – is not an apples-to-apples comparison. It is not the same cohort of students taking an exam with the same questions. Also, different districts have different demographics.

The Forward Exam, administered in March, measures performance in English language arts (ELA) and mathematics for students in grades 3-8, in science for grades 4 and 8, and in social studies for grades 4, 8, and 10. Students did not take the Forward Exam during the 2019-20 school year as a result of school closures during the pandemic.

Some scores better than state average

In western Kenosha County, students in all nine elementary schools scored above the state average in Language Arts and students in most districts scored above the state in all other areas.

A few districts also saw an improvement in scores over pre-pandemic results in Language Arts and Social Studies.

However, the majority of scores represent a decrease over performance on the exams taken pre-pandemic, in the spring of the 2018-19 school year.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}