Western Kenosha County school districts see pandemic's impact on some standardized test scores

The disruption in normalcy during the COVID-19 pandemic is evident in Forward Exam test results in western Kenosha County elementary school districts, where standardized test scores are mostly lower across-the-board than pre-pandemic scores.
It is consistent with the impact on individual test performance recorded statewide, data released by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction shows.
State Superintendent of Schools Dr. Jill Underly said the results are not surprising.
“During a school year of unprecedented challenges, and in the middle of a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic, our educators and students persevered,” Underly said. “Participation and proficiency rates look different than other years, and that is not surprising considering the extraordinary circumstances and challenges faced everywhere in our state, including schools and districts.”
Underly added there were many lessons learned by students during the 2020-21 school year that are not measured by the constructs of standardized exams.
“Make no mistake, students learned many lessons this year – in resilience, time management, technology, and problem solving – that may not be reflected in a standardized assessment, and we continue to have work to do to ensure our students are growing, learning, and feel safe and supported at school,” Underly said.
Even in typical years comparing school scores from one year to another – or across districts – is not an apples-to-apples comparison. It is not the same cohort of students taking an exam with the same questions. Also, different districts have different demographics.
The Forward Exam, administered in March, measures performance in English language arts (ELA) and mathematics for students in grades 3-8, in science for grades 4 and 8, and in social studies for grades 4, 8, and 10. Students did not take the Forward Exam during the 2019-20 school year as a result of school closures during the pandemic.
Some scores better than state average
In western Kenosha County, students in all nine elementary schools scored above the state average in Language Arts and students in most districts scored above the state in all other areas.
A few districts also saw an improvement in scores over pre-pandemic results in Language Arts and Social Studies.
However, the majority of scores represent a decrease over performance on the exams taken pre-pandemic, in the spring of the 2018-19 school year.
“The 2020-21 school year was challenging for many reasons and the move to virtual instruction from mid-March 2020 through the end of the 2019-20 school year certainly impacted academic performance for schools across the state,” Jon Schleusner, administrator of Riverview School in Silver Lake, said. “We anticipated that the difficult year may impact state assessments, and while our scores did decline in the Forward Exam content areas, we were pleased to see that our overall scores compared favorably to results across the state.”
Schleusner said the district focused on trying to keep “instructional practices as normal as possible without modifying the content or expectations of our day-to-day school work.”
“Our staff and students worked very hard throughout the school year and their positivity certainly helped our learning,” Schleusner said.
Salem School Administrator Connie Valenza said the district “focused heavily on meeting the social-emotional needs of our students during the pandemic, while continuing to support academic growth.”
“We use data from the Forward Exam, as well as other achievement indicators, to address our students’ needs as individuals,” Valenza said. “Although we have work to do as the results show, we applaud our staff and families for their efforts during really tough times. We also believe that the improved connections with our families will support continued growth.”
Performance ‘snapshot’
Randall School Administrator Bob Antholine said the results provide a “snapshot” of student performance and is only one measure of student success.
“While I would believe that most districts want to have strong measurables, personally for me, the past few years have just increased the need to find the right ways for each district to demonstrate the learning that does take place within our schools,” Antholine said.
Wheatland Center School administrator Marty McGinley offered a similar response.
“The results are a very limited snapshot in our balanced assessment process and it would be dangerous to draw long-term conclusions based on a myriad of pandemic-related instructional variables,” McGinley said. “It is clear that some of our students struggled more than others and inequities were exacerbated by factors related to the pandemic.”
McGinley said the district will continue to focus its efforts “on the whole child, including the skills and dispositions each student will need to be successful after leaving Wheatland.”
“As a whole I am incredibly proud of our teachers and students during this incredibly difficult time and we will continue our tireless support of all learners,” McGinley said.