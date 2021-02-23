Westosha-Central High School hosting informational meetings about upcoming facilities referendum vote

The public is invited to take part in public presentations on the upcoming $39.6 million Westosha-Central High School facility referendum.

School representatives will present information at village, town and school board meetings leading up to the Tuesday, April 6 general election.

“We have facilitated four community outreaches that have included informational meetings at Central and at our K-8 feeder schools,” district administrator John Gendron said. “We have ten more outreaches scheduled in the coming weeks, which will include our remaining K-8 districts and local town/village meetings.”

Gendron said the response has been positive.

“Stakeholders have appreciated the information, comprehensiveness of the plan, and the focus on student learning, collaboration, and opportunities for students,” Gendron said regarding the feedback received from initial presentations. “I look forward to continuing to share the needs of the district while explaining the plan, fiscal impact, and how it impacts our students, staff, and community.”

The most in-depth opportunity for voters to learn about the plan will be at a community presentation set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 11. in the high school cafeteria, or virtually, to learn more and have their questions answered.