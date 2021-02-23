Westosha-Central High School hosting informational meetings about upcoming facilities referendum vote

The public is invited to take part in public presentations on the upcoming $39.6 million Westosha-Central High School facility referendum.
School representatives will present information at village, town and school board meetings leading up to the Tuesday, April 6 general election.
“We have facilitated four community outreaches that have included informational meetings at Central and at our K-8 feeder schools,” district administrator John Gendron said. “We have ten more outreaches scheduled in the coming weeks, which will include our remaining K-8 districts and local town/village meetings.”
Gendron said the response has been positive.
“Stakeholders have appreciated the information, comprehensiveness of the plan, and the focus on student learning, collaboration, and opportunities for students,” Gendron said regarding the feedback received from initial presentations. “I look forward to continuing to share the needs of the district while explaining the plan, fiscal impact, and how it impacts our students, staff, and community.”
The most in-depth opportunity for voters to learn about the plan will be at a community presentation set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 11. in the high school cafeteria, or virtually, to learn more and have their questions answered.
Shorter presentations will take place at the following locations:
Bristol School Board, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24.
Brighton Town Board, 7 p.m. Monday, March 8
Salem Lakes Village Board, 6 p.m. Monday, March 8 (virtual)
Westosha-Central School Board, 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 9
Paddock Lake Village Board, 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 10
Wheatland Town Board, 6 p.m. Monday, March 22 (virtual)
Bristol Village Board, 7 p.m. Monday, March 22
Paris Town board, 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 23.
The district says the referendum funding is needed to:
Modify the main entrance to better monitor and control visitor access; upgrade/add security cameras and exterior locks; and revise drop-off/pick-up traffic flow.
Replace lighting, flooring, ceilings, and walls; remove asbestos; replace sections of roof; and update plumbing, heating/ventilation, and electrical systems that have exceeded their useful life.
Create and renovate spaces to provide better access to technology, flexible furniture, small-group instruction spaces, and modern art, choir, and Family & Consumer Science areas.
Build a new gymnasium and cafeteria/commons area and renovate the existing cafeteria for use as an auditorium.
If voters approve the referendum the estimated tax increase will be $59 per $100,000 of equalized property value for a period of 20 years. A cost impact calculator is available on the district website, that voters can use to enter the fair market value of a property to see what the estimated impact would be on their property.
Absentee voting starts March 23
Community members can visit www.myvote.wi.gov to learn more about voter registration, how to request an absentee ballot, and where to vote. In-person absentee voting begins March 23. Check with local municipal clerks for hours of operation.
For more information on the referendum, visit the district’s website at www.westosha.k12.wi.us/referendum.
Questions can also be directed to John Gendron, District Administrator, at 262-843-2321 ext. 222 or gendronj@westosha.k12.wi.us.