Westosha Central High School hosts 70th commencement ceremony

PADDOCK LAKE — Central High School students were recognized for overcoming challenges during their high school years and received diplomas Sunday during the school’s 70th commencement ceremony.

Graduating were seniors in the Class of 2022 at CHS of Westosha, the public high school serving students high school students from Wheatland, Salem, Brighton, Paris, Paddock Lake, Trevor, New Munster and Bristol.

The ceremony opened with a performance of “Galeon” by the school’s senior band members under the direction of Adam Scheele. That was followed by a performance of the National Anthem by senior choral members.

Aiden Banchi, the class vice president, and Emma Brewer, the class treasurer, presented the school the senior class gift of $1,500.

“The student section is a big part of what makes Central so great,” Brewer said. “This donation will cover the cost to fix broken stadium bleachers in the student section, to allow the students to have a safe environment to cheer their peers.”

Science teacher Matthew Delagrange spoke on behalf of the school faculty.

“I think I speak for the whole staff in that graduation is always such a bittersweet event,” Delagrange said. “We are so excited for all of you because you have so much ahead of you and you have the entire world at your fingertips. Your books are as yet unwritten. You have so many fun and exciting moments in your future. But at the same time you are all leaving. Each of you have left your own unique signature on this school just the same as tens of thousands of past Central graduates.”

Caroline Hill, senior class president, said she’s proud of each member of the Class of 2022. She spoke near the end of the ceremony after diplomas were issued during the “right of passage” portion.

“We made it through a normal year, a COVID year, a mask year, and a new year,” Hill told the audience of students, families and friends. “We have been through it all just to get to today, and I am personally so proud of each and every one of you.”

Hill said the “last four years of hard work, sleepless nights, and lasting memories” didn’t go unnoticed. She said Central High School offered the Class of 2022 a place to grow.

“As we all sit here together one final time, I ask you all to take a moment to think about your time as a Central Falcon,” Hill added. “Think about what changed, challenge or even made you who you are today, and give yourself a pat on the back for surviving it all.”

