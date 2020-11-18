Westosha-Central moves to virtual learning through Dec. 2

PADDOCK LAKE — A sudden increase in COVID-19 cases prompted Westosha Central High School Wednesday to announce temporary plans to move to virtual learning effective Thursday through Dec. 2.
“Last week, I communicated our intention to continue face-to-face instruction at Westosha Central, but also promised we would continue to examine our building numbers daily, including positive tests, quarantined students, and staff absences,” District Administrator John Gendron wrote to the school community in a letter Wednesday. “The safety of our staff and students is our number one priority.”
Gendron said since Nov. 9, the district has seen a significant increase in positive tests and required quarantines. As of Wednesday, the district had:
• 25 students who tested positive since Nov. 9.
• 225 students in quarantine.
• A steady increase in daily absences — Tuesday saw nearly 30 percent, or 300 students, absent from school.
• A significant increase in staff absences due to COVID-related reasons (positive tests, quarantines, COVID-related symptoms).
“We have reached a critical stage; numbers are at an all-time high for the year,” Gendron wrote. “With this in mind, we have made the decision to move to virtual learning to slow the spread of COVID at Westosha Central. We will begin virtual learning on Thursday, November 19, and continue virtual learning through Wednesday, December 2.”
Students will return to school on Thursday, Dec. 3.
Virtual learning attendance is mandatory and will be taken, Gendron said.
“The switch to virtual learning was not taken lightly; it was our goal to remain face-to-face as we believe it is what is best for our students and staff, but we have seen a significant increase in positive tests and quarantined students, prompting a decision that we believe is the right one for our school,” Gendron wrote.
Salem continues with hybrid
The move comes as many rural schools have announced plans to continue to offer in-person learning as an option despite a recommendation by Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit that schools move to virtual learning until early January.
The Salem School Board voted unanimously Tuesday night to continue their hybrid model that offers in-person learning at the Westosha-Central feeder PreK-8 school. Salem District Administrator Connie Valenza said the district received more than30 letters from parents, three of which 3 supported following Freiheit’s recommendation.
