Westosha-Central moves to virtual learning through Dec. 2

Students will return to school on Thursday, Dec. 3.

Virtual learning attendance is mandatory and will be taken, Gendron said.

“The switch to virtual learning was not taken lightly; it was our goal to remain face-to-face as we believe it is what is best for our students and staff, but we have seen a significant increase in positive tests and quarantined students, prompting a decision that we believe is the right one for our school,” Gendron wrote.

Salem continues with hybrid

The move comes as many rural schools have announced plans to continue to offer in-person learning as an option despite a recommendation by Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit that schools move to virtual learning until early January.

The Salem School Board voted unanimously Tuesday night to continue their hybrid model that offers in-person learning at the Westosha-Central feeder PreK-8 school. Salem District Administrator Connie Valenza said the district received more than30 letters from parents, three of which 3 supported following Freiheit’s recommendation.

