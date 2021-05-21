Westosha Central seeks to fill two board seats

PADDOCK LAKE — The Westosha Central High School Board is looking to fill two seats vacated Terry Simmons and Dustin Beth.
Simmons, the Wheatland area representative, resigned effective May 11 after being elected Wheatland municipal judge.
“As a newly elected municipal judge, holding two elected positions of trust is prohibited by (Wisconsin) Supreme Court Rule,” Simmons wrote in his resignation letter. “Let me tell you that it has been my immense pleasure to work with a wonderful group of professionals for a wonderful and very important cause. Thank you for allowing me to be a part of such important and joyful work.”
The resignation of Beth, the Paris area representative, will take effect June 30. He cited personal reasons in a resignation letter submitted to the board.
“I leave the Board with many big and exciting things in my future, including a wedding, finishing my MBA studies, and a number of community projects,” the resignation letter reads. “I also leave the Board with confidence in the leadership of the Board, the District, and the exceptional standards and professionalism of our teachers, professional staff, and support staff.”
Qualified applicants must reside within the appropriate elementary/high school district to serve as the Wheatland and Paris representative and be at least 18 years old.
The board will select each candidate following an interview process. The selected candidates will fill the positions immediately and complete the current term ending April 24, 2022. Both positions will be on the spring 2022 ballot to complete the appropriate three-year term cycle.
Applicants should send a letter of intent to John Gendron, district administrator, no later than 3 p.m. on Monday, June 14. The letter of candidacy must include the elementary district of residence, reasons for wanting to serve, name, address, phone number and email address. Any other information relevant to serving on the board may also be provided.
Board interviews will be held on Tuesday, June 22, at 5 p.m. The District will send information to applicants with more details on June 15 regarding the interviews.
Application materials can be sent via mail or email to John Gendron at: Central High School, P.O. Box 38 Salem, Wisconsin 53168, or gendronj@westosha.k12.wi.us.