Westosha Central seeks to fill two board seats

PADDOCK LAKE — The Westosha Central High School Board is looking to fill two seats vacated Terry Simmons and Dustin Beth.

Simmons, the Wheatland area representative, resigned effective May 11 after being elected Wheatland municipal judge.

“As a newly elected municipal judge, holding two elected positions of trust is prohibited by (Wisconsin) Supreme Court Rule,” Simmons wrote in his resignation letter. “Let me tell you that it has been my immense pleasure to work with a wonderful group of professionals for a wonderful and very important cause. Thank you for allowing me to be a part of such important and joyful work.”

The resignation of Beth, the Paris area representative, will take effect June 30. He cited personal reasons in a resignation letter submitted to the board.

“I leave the Board with many big and exciting things in my future, including a wedding, finishing my MBA studies, and a number of community projects,” the resignation letter reads. “I also leave the Board with confidence in the leadership of the Board, the District, and the exceptional standards and professionalism of our teachers, professional staff, and support staff.”