Westosha Central taxes up, but not as much as expected

PADDOCK LAKE — The Westosha Central High School District tax levy increase, resulting from the passage of a $39.6 million facility referendum, did not raise the mill rate as high was projected during the referendum campaign.
“The district is projecting a $3.40 mill (tax) rate for 2021-22,” District Administrator John Gendron said. “This is lower than expected. During our communication with the community, we projected a $3.66 mill rate.”
Gendron said the lower rate “was achieved by a more favorable interest rate, increase in property value, and additional state aid provided to the district.”
“These combined factors will allow taxpayers to see lower than expected taxes from Central High School,” Gendron said.
Based on a $3.40 mill rate per $1,000 of equalized property value, the Westosha Central portion of tax bills for residents based on a $300,000 property would be $1,020.
The Westosha Central District includes: the towns of Brighton and Paris; the village of Bristol and Paddock Lake; and parts of Salem Lakes and Wheatland.
The 2021-22 budget and levy were recently approved following the annual budget hearing, subject to change prior to formal levy certification in November.
The tax levy is set to increase $1,655,122, or 18.7 percent, from the $8,846,837 that helped fund the 2020-21 budget, to $10,501,959 in support of the 2021-22 budget.
Of the total levy, $7,228,472 is planned to support general fund expenditures, $2,834,692 will cover referendum debt and $438,795 will be used for non-referendum debt.
State aid is anticipated to increase $664,794, or 13.6 percent, from $4,875,352 $5,540,146.
General fund expenditures associated with the day-to-day operations of the school are budgeted to increase $482,502, or 3.1 percent, from $15,492,025 in 2020-21 to $15,974,527 for 2021-22.
Helping to finance ‘innovative’ learning
“We are very proud of the 2021-22 budget,” Gendron said. “We continue to evaluate our spending to ensure that we are fiscally responsible to our community while providing innovative educational programming for our students.”
Gendron said the district “added new courses to prepare students for college and career ready opportunities while adding a math teacher to reduce class size and support student learning and foster greater success.”
He said the district looks to be financially sound “for the foreseeable future.”
“We will continue to prioritize funding for students and staff, but keep the focus on being fiscally responsible and creating a budget within the parameters set by the state of Wisconsin,” Gendron said.