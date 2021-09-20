Westosha Central taxes up, but not has much as expected

PADDOCK LAKE — The Westosha Central High School District tax levy increase, resulting from the passage of a $39.6 million facility referendum, did not raise the mill rate as high was projected during the referendum campaign.

“The district is projecting a $3.40 mill (tax) rate for 2021-22,” District Administrator John Gendron said. “This is lower than expected. During our communication with the community, we projected a $3.66 mill rate.”

Gendron said the lower rate “was achieved by a more favorable interest rate, increase in property value, and additional state aid provided to the district.”

“These combined factors will allow taxpayers to see lower than expected taxes from Central High School,” Gendron said.

Based on a $3.40 mill rate per $1,000 of equalized property value, the Westosha Central portion of tax bills for residents based on a $300,000 property would be $1,020.

The Westosha Central District includes: the towns of Brighton and Paris; the village of Bristol and Paddock Lake; and parts of Salem Lakes and Wheatland.

The 2021-22 budget and levy were recently approved following the annual budget hearing, subject to change prior to formal levy certification in November.