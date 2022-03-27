WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for next week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:

Monday: A penetrating conversation about loneliness in our modern world with Ryan Jenkins and Steven Van Cohen, co-authors of “Connectable: How Leaders Can Move Teams from Isolated to All In.”

Tuesday: Joseph Benson and Doug Singsen, faculty colleagues at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and the co-authors of “Bandits, Misfits, and Superheroes: Whiteness and its Borderlands in American Comics and Graphic Novels.”

Wednesday: Part One: Robin Gerber, author of “Barbi and Ruth: The Story of the World’s Most Famous Doll and the Woman who Created Her.” Part Two: Robert Weintraub, author of “The Divine Miss Marble: A Life of Tennis, Fame and Mystery.” The book is about tennis legend Alice Marble.

Thursday: Best-selling author Rebecca Serle discusses her latest novel, “One Italian Summer.”

Friday: Waldo Mellon (screenwriter Steve Adams), author of “What’s What and What to do About It: Answers You Didn’t Know You Wanted to Questions You Didn’t Know You Had.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0