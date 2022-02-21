 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WGTD Schedule

WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for next week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:

Monday: Rosario Marin, former Treasurer of the United States. (She speaks at Carthage College on Wednesday evening, Feb. 23)

Tuesday: Dr. Mark Vonnegut, author of “The Heart of Caring: A Life in Pediatrics.” (Dr. Vonnegut’s father was the renowned author Kurt Vonnegut.)

Wednesday: Neal Thompson, author of “The First Kennedys: The Humble Roots of an American Dynasty.”

Thursday: Dr. Art Cyr offers analysis of current events

Friday: Rocco Constantino, author of “Beyond Baseball’s Color Barrier: The Story of African-Americans in Major League Baseball Past, Present and Future.” (for Black History Month).

