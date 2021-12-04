 Skip to main content
WGTD Schedule

WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for next week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org.

WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests next week include:

Monday: Jay Tunney (son of former boxing champ Gene Tunney) and author of “The Prizefighter and the Playwright: Gene Tunney and George Bernard Shaw.”

Tuesday: Jerry Korzenik, author of “Untapped Talent: How Second Chance Hiring Works for your Business and the Community.”

Wednesday: Valerie Tripp discusses the latest book in her Izzy Newton and the S.M.A.R.T. Squad series.

Thursday: We preview the next concert of the Kenosha Symphony Orchestra.

Friday: Tim Jeal, author of “Stanley: The Impossible Life of Africa’s Greatest Explorer.”

