WGTD Schedule

WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for next week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org.

WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:

Monday: Lair Torrent, author of "The Practice of Love: Break old patterns, Rebuild trust and Create a Connection that lasts."

Tuesday: We preview tonight's "American Experience" documentary "The American Diplomat," which tells the story of three of the first African Americans to serve our country as diplomats,

Wednesday: Elliot Jaspin, author of "Buried in the Bitter Waters: The Hidden History of Racial Cleansing in America."

Thursday: Nan Calvert's monthly visit to the program. Today's Topic: Lichens.

Friday: Musical duo Bridge & Wolak, who are performing at Carthage College next week.

