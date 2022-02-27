 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WGTD Schedule

WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for next week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:

Monday: Melba Pattilo Beals (one of the Little Rock Nine), author of "March Forward, Girl: From Young Warrior to Little Rock Nine." Also, Jon Meachem, author of "His Truth is Marching On," a book about John Lewis.

Tuesday: Michele Hancock, Vice President of College Culture for Inclusion at Carthage College. Also, Greg Tate, author of "Everything but the Burden: What White People are Taking from Black Culture."

Wednesday: Violist David Mason, the Howard Brown Artist-in-Residence at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

Thursday: David Robson, author of "The Expectation Effect: How your Mindset can Change the World."

Friday: Clayton Trutor, author of "Loserville: How Professional Sports Remade Atlanta, and how Atlanta Remade Professional Sports."

