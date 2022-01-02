 Skip to main content
WGTD Schedule

WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for next week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org.

WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:

Monday: Donald Cohen, author of “The Privatization of Everything: How the Plunder of Public Goods Transformed America and How We Can Fight Back”

Tuesday: Michael Perry, author of “Montaigne in Barn Boots: An Amateur Ambles Through Philosophy”

Wednesday: Poet Ravi Shankar, author of “Correctional: A Memoir”

Thursday: John Grogan, author of “The Longest Trip Home”

Friday: Joe Loizzo and Elazar Aslan, co-authors of “Boundless Leadership: The Breakthrough Method to Realize Your Vision, Empower Others and Ignite Positive Change”

