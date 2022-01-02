WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for next week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org.
WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:
Monday: Donald Cohen, author of “The Privatization of Everything: How the Plunder of Public Goods Transformed America and How We Can Fight Back”
Tuesday: Michael Perry, author of “Montaigne in Barn Boots: An Amateur Ambles Through Philosophy”
Wednesday: Poet Ravi Shankar, author of “Correctional: A Memoir”
Thursday: John Grogan, author of “The Longest Trip Home”
Friday: Joe Loizzo and Elazar Aslan, co-authors of “Boundless Leadership: The Breakthrough Method to Realize Your Vision, Empower Others and Ignite Positive Change”
Fave 5: Reporter Liz Snyder shares her favorite stories of 2021
WATCH NOW: Bells will be ringing! Tales from a rookie Red Kettle volunteer
There are two things you can count on every holiday season:
You’ll make a solemn vow to start earlier next year.
And you’ll see — and hear — Salvation Army bell ringers as you dash around, buying extra strings of lights, a gift for your sister-in-law who hates everything and more tape to get those presents wrapped.
Those familiar Red Kettles have been a staple of pop culture for decades, with everyone from Bob Hope (in the 1951 movie “The Lemon Drop Kid”) to Snoopy ringing the bells.
Last Saturday, it was my turn to step up to the Red Kettle for a two-hour shift outside Sam’s Club in Somers, as a member of the Kenosha Rotary Club.
My rookie bell-ringing stint went pretty well — money was donated, Christmas greetings were shared — but I did learn some helpful tips for next time:
Know your location: Are you going to be inside or braving the cold outdoors? My original assignment was Festival Foods (a prime, indoor spot!), but I was moved instead to Sam’s Club at the last minute. That’s no problem, except this post is OUTSIDE. Next time, I will wear winter boots instead of my colorful but definitely not insulated Converse sneakers. By the end of my two-hour shift, my feet were blocks of ice.
Bring a buddy: I was a solo act for the majority of those two hours, and it can get lonely at times despite the steady stream of shoppers. Luckily, a few friends stopped by — great to see you, Dave and Terry Backmann — as did my husband and my greyhound. (A cute dog also helps with donations. People stopped to pet Seamus and then tossed in some cash.)
Go easy on the liquids: If you are working solo, be careful with that coffee consumption. I finally got a much-needed bathroom break when I could leave Rex to man the kettle.
Bring along some “Christmas cheer”: No, you can’t offer people shots of Crown Royal, but you can offer chocolates. I found the special dark chocolate and mint Kit Kat bars were particularly popular.
Make your own music: Several people suggested I play Christmas carols on my phone, but I have no idea how to do that. I’m a flute player, but that’s impossible to do while greeting folks and ringing a bell, so I settled for stamping my feet — remember, I was freezing — and attempting to be a handbell choir of one. My rendition of “Carol of the Bells” is sure to become a holiday season staple.
“Roll” with it: Thanks to the generous people shopping at Sam’s Club on Dec. 4, my kettle runneth over. Rolling the cash tightly is the best way, and sometimes only way, to get that money into the slot.
Smile, dammit: Nobody likes a Grinchy bell ringer, so remember to greet everyone and smile even when you can’t feel your toes.
How you can help
David Hamilton, the new auxiliary captain at Kenosha’s Salvation Army, stopped by Sam’s Club during my shift to pick up some donated toys and said this year’s Red Kettle Campaign runs until 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
The local Salvation Army has Red Kettles at 19 locations and is still in need of bell ringers — especially during the week.
“People can sign up at registertoring.com,” he said. “If it’s your first time on the website, it will ask for your location or zip code and that will send you to our scheduling page. The website is preferred, but people can also call the office at 262-564-0286.”
The goal this year is $104,000. As of Tuesday of this week, “we are at $31,000, so we are at 30% of our goal.”
This past weekend, he said, “We got a boost in donations as we had several groups out ringing, including your group with the Kenosha Rotary Club. We encourage business groups to work with their employees and sign up for a day of ringing. It’s a lot of fun when ringing with your friends and co-workers.”
Hamilton added that the Salvation Army also needs volunteers, especially during the afternoon, for its food pantry.
“We have other volunteer opportunities this month and all season long,” he said. “We have a particular need for a person to help drive, load and unload pantry food that we get almost daily.”
Asked if he gets much — or any — sleep this month, Hamilton laughs and says, “It’s a lot of work, but we enjoy doing this.”
And one (OK, three) more things ...
Supply chain problems? What supply chain problems? I see national stories all the time about empty store shelves and shortages of everything from Christmas trees to Lunchables. But what I saw Saturday at our local Sam’s Club was full shopping carts, piled high with cases of bottled water and mega-sized packages of toilet paper. Other popular items included assorted snack foods (chips, dips, crackers, cookies), flavored iced tea, soda, cereals and, in one cart, several loaves of bread. For someone without a gluten allergy, it’s going to be a merry Christmas.
Chipping in: One woman who walked past my Red Kettle outside Sam’s Club remarked, “You need to add a chip reader. No one carries cash any more.” I’m one of the few people who do still prefer to pay in cash, but you can always donate online at www.sakenosha.org. Just click on the big red “Donate” button.
It’s Christmastime in the city: Watch Bob Hope introduce the world to the song “Silver Bells,” inspired by and including Salvation Army bell ringers, in a scene from “The Lemon Drop Kid.” Hope’s con man character strolls through city streets, dressed as Santa Claus, with Marilyn Maxwell as they sing together. You can find a four-minute clip of the scene on YouTube — make sure to notice a grumpy William Frawley kicking things off with his alternate, cynical version of the song. It’s a real holiday treat and just might inspire you to donate to the Salvation Army.
WATCH NOW: Talkin’ turkey: Getting to know Kenosha’s ‘Carl’
Not since Joey the kangaroo went on the lam from the Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm’s petting zoo in September of 2017 has a wild animal captured the public’s attention as much as Carl the Turkey.
Joey’s romp garnered national attention because, apparently, the sight of a kangaroo hopping alongside a highway in Kenosha County isn’t something you see every day.
The same can’t be said of this turkey, who has made himself comfortably at home in the Forest Park neighborhood.
Experts say this turkey must feel safe in the area because he regularly struts into the road, approaching vehicles.
I encountered “Carl” two mornings this week on my way to the Kenosha News, and he was nice enough to grant me an interview — safely off the road, of course.
Question: Your fans call you “Carl,” though no one seems to know who came up with that name. What name do you prefer?
Answer: While Carl is a fine name, and I’m thankful no one thought it would be cute to call me Tom Turkey, I prefer Franklin, in honor of Ben Franklin, the greatest of our Founding Fathers. In a letter to his daughter, he praised the turkey as a “bird of courage,” saying a turkey “would not hesitate to attack a Grenadier of the British Guards who should presume to invade his Farm Yard with a red Coat on.” That’s high praise indeed from the man who gave the world bifocals.
Question: You’re quite a local celebrity, with a Facebook page dedicated to all things Carl. More than 4,000 fans have joined the private group. How does that make you feel?
Answer: It’s gratifying to know so many people care about me, and I hope someday to expand my online presence and attract more Instagram followers than Kylie Jenner. Do you know anything about TikTok?
Question: With an entire state to roam, why do you prefer urban living?
Answer: We turkeys like open space, where we can see predators coming, along with grassy areas for nesting and trees for safe cover. In other words, a neighborhood like Forest Park. Also, we like to dine at bird feeders and appreciate the free food. (Hint: If you don’t want turkeys in your yard, don’t have a bird feeder.)
Question: I live near the University of Wisconsin-Parkside campus and see wild turkeys all the time, scurrying across the roads and roaming the open fields. Any relation to you?
Answer: We turkeys like to think of ourselves as one big family since we overcame near extinction in this state. Turkeys are native to Wisconsin but were hunted so relentlessly, we pretty much disappeared from America’s Dairyland. Since being reintroduced to Wisconsin in the 1970s , we’ve thrived.
Question: Because the NFL plays games on Thanksgiving each year, turkeys are often associated with football. Is that your favorite sport?
Answer: While I enjoy gridiron action as much as the next bird, I prefer baseball. My favorite part is the fowl balls.
Question: Since we’ve already mentioned Thanksgiving (sorry), I imagine that’s a tough day for turkeys everywhere.
Answer: I don’t like to think about a holiday in which turkeys are roasted and eaten. For all my fans out there who might be feeling conflicted about eating a turkey dinner this year, let me suggest Brach’s Turkey Dinner flavored candy corn. It’s got all the flavors you love — cranberry sauce, green beans and, yes, even turkey and gravy — but in a cruelty-free candy form. Just ignore its waxy texture, and you’ll be fine. There’s also tofu turkey, but that might be even worse than turkey flavored candy corn!
Thanks, Carl or Franklin or whatever your name is, and stay safe out there. We’re not thrilled by your habit of wandering into the street. We’d like our city’s unofficial mascot to live long and prosper for years to come.
And as for Joey, the kangaroo was found safe and sound and enjoyed greeting pumpkin farm visitors with his roommate, Jake. We wish the same for you, my friend.
Gobble, gobble.
TGIF FOR CHEAP THRILLS: Finding Milwaukee Bucks love on a budget
The last time I saw a Milwaukee Bucks game in person was on a cold night in March.
It was 2014, and I was part of the halftime performance at a Bucks game in the now-departed Bradley Center. Me and hundreds of fellow Jazzercisers.
This is notable for a couple of reasons: The Bradley Center was half empty — a midweek March game for a middling team — and Giannis Antetokounmpo and I technically shared “playing time” on the court that night. He was in his second season then and was still a skinny teenager, far from the supernova he is now.
I remember a man in the seat behind me leaning over and saying to his companions, “That Greek kid is pretty good. I think he’s going places.”
Going places is right: Giannis shot straight to the top of the basketball world.
And, luckily for us, he’s brought all of Wisconsin with him.
Now that our Bucks are NBA champions, and more and more people have learned how to pronounce “Antetokounmpo,” those days of half-empty arenas and cheap tickets are long gone.
But you can still share in the Bucks historic run, without spending thousands of dollars and squeezing in with thousands of fans in the Deer District.
For Bucks fun on a budget, head to Milwaukee and take a tour of the Fiserv Forum, the state-of-the-art arena that replaced the Bradley Center. (During the tour, you can look over to the Milwaukee Arena, where I first attended Bucks games as a junior high school student back in the ‘70s. Those were the days of really cheap Bucks tickets and the classic Bango deer mascot.)
Inside the Fiserv
We took the 90-minute tour on July 16, as madness for the final NBA Finals games was building.
The tour takes you all over the Fiserv, including the team’s Trophy Room — where the latest addition will reside if Giannis ever brings it back — and high-level suites. You can even sit for a few minutes in some very expensive seats overlooking the court.
The Bucks locker room wasn’t open when we visited, due to the ongoing Finals, but we did visit the Marquette team’s locker room. “They use this for recruiting,” our tour guide said. And I can certainly appreciate the appeal of playing college hoops on an NBA court, with an impressive locker room in the heart of Fiserv Forum. Too bad my jump shot is non-existent.
Wandering the hallways, we passed artwork created by school kids, prints of various Bucks players and a deer statue named Buckley. Make sure you get close to Buckley; you’ll notice the deer was constructed out of basketballs, sliced into leather triangles.
The tour starts at the very top of Fiserv Forum — with incredible views of the basketball court and of the city from an outdoor deck — and winds up courtside.
While we weren’t allowed onto the court itself (my sister, Patty, joked about trying to dunk and I promised to pay the fine if she went for it), it’s exciting just to walk alongside, stopping to marvel at the massive tangle of cables hooked up to ABC’s cameras prior to the last two games.
Also fun for old-time Bucks fans are the displays of the team’s history, including historic photos and logos.
Is it the same as being in the arena for the NBA Finals? Not even close. But for $15, it was Bucks fun minus the big bucks.
Not surprisingly, Fiserv Forum tours start at the Bucks Pro Shop, where you can drop some serious money on team gear.
Before and after the tour, make sure to wander through the Deer District. That’s free, and the selfie spots are many, from the giant BUCKS letters to the deer head at the entrance.
We didn’t run into any Bucks players — they were in Phoenix for Game 5 — but if we had seen Giannis, I’m sure he would have remembered me. We’re practically teammates, right? And we both go to Chick-fil-A, though I usually don’t have my trophies in the car with me.
WATCH NOW: Kenosha Pops Band members first joined 75 years ago
A lot happened in 1945.
World War II ended with an Allied victory. The United Nations was founded. Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in baseball.
And Ralph Morrison joined the Kenosha Pops Concert Band.
Five years later, so did Marv Miller.
Incredibly, both are playing with the Pops Band this season.
“I was 17 years old at the time,” Morrison recalled. “Some of us high schoolers were asked to join the band” — then called the American Legion Band — “because so many men had been drafted or had joined the service.”
Morrison played trumpet — as he does today — and said the band played on the steps of the Kenosha Public Museum, now the Dinosaur Discovery Museum. “They would block off the street,” he recalled, “and people would come and sit in Civic Center Park.”
Miller started as a baritone saxophone player but now plays tenor saxophone with the Pops (he plays baritone sax with the UW-Parkside Community Band).
When Miller joined in 1950, he was just 15 years old.
“It was a union band at that time,” he said, “and you had to be 16 to join the musicians’ union. My dad had to sign a form for me to join.”
Both Morrison and Miller were students of Peter Niccolai, a former conductor of the band “and he recommended us” to George Manupella, who led the band from 1924 to 1961, Miller said.
When they started, the American Legion Band “played more semi-classical music than we do now,” Miller said, recalling “Morning, Noon and Night in Vienna” as one piece “we played all the time.” (The piece, by Franz Von Suppe, is popular enough to have been conducted by Bugs Bunny in a classic cartoon.)
Morrison left to join the military and later graduated from UW-Madison before working as a metallurgist at Tri Clover. Even while he was in the military, however, Morrison stayed close to the band. He played in an Air Force band from 1951 to 1953 in Iceland with Rick Azzolina, whose brother, Col. Mark Azzolina, was the band’s director from 1967 to 1970.
Miller, too, had to stop playing during his working years, which included stints on second and third shift at Johnson Motors in Waukegan, Ill.
Both came back to the group — renamed the Kenosha Pops Concert Band in 1967 — about 30 years ago. In total, the two have a combined 80-plus years with the group.
That’s a whole lotta “Stars and Stripes Forever.”
Different style of music
The band has changed a lot since it started in 1922, and both veteran players enjoy today’s pops-style programs, as opposed to a steady diet of operettas and military marches.
“It’s more fun now,” Miller said of the repertoire, with Morrison nodding in vigorous agreement.
As the two reminisce about their many years playing in area bands — including, for Miller, the Reminiscing Band, and, for Morrison, the Belle City Brassworks — they recall all the musicians they’ve shared the stage with over the years.
They talk about their instruments the way some guys talk about their favorite cars. Miller remembers buying his tenor saxophone for $150. “It took me a year to pay for it,” he recalled. “I was still in school and not making a lot of money. I used that saxophone for a long time.”
Miller also recalls the “heavy, dark, military-style uniforms” the group wore in the early years — “man, it was hot in the summer,” he said, shaking his head.
When asked if they’ll be on stage in 2022 for the Pops Band’s 100th season, they quickly answer: “We hope so.”
“I’m surprised to still be here now,” Morrison said.
“And I’m lucky to be alive, with all the health issues I’ve had,” Miller added.
Staying active
As to why they’re still performing at an age when many of their contemporaries have hung up their clarinets and tubas, they both say learning new songs “is a great way to keep your mind alert.”
“The music is challenging,” Miller said, “And I really enjoy playing with all these musicians.”
Miller’s wife, Dorothy, who he met during high school and married in 1955, has been coming to his concerts for as long as he’s been performing. All four of their children played instruments, too. Morrison’s late wife, Deanna, didn’t play an instrument, “but her folks played in the Senior Strings,” he said.
Recalling their time — several decades ago — as the “new kids” in the group, both laugh about now being “the old guys” in the Pops Band. (For comparison, Assistant Conductor Frank Germinaro joined in 1968, making him almost a rookie.)
When asked what tune they would like played at their funerals — many years in the future — they don’t hesitate: Morrison wants “Amazing Grace,” performed by the Belle City Brassworks, and Miller chooses “Just a Closer Walk with Thee.” He has a favorite arrangement of the piece that, he says, “starts really, really slow … and then really takes off.”
So, what keeps them playing?
“We have good musicians, good conductors and good music to play,” Miller said.
“It’s a great mix of music and a great place to play on the band shell,” Morrison said, adding, “This band is almost a show band.”
And when asked why the city’s official band has endured for almost a century, they both say “the public seems to really like the music.”
“It seems to me the audience is getting bigger and bigger each year,” Morrison said.
Liz Snyder: Carthage mascot news leaves us squawking
When I read that Carthage College had settled on a new name, the Firebirds, for its athletic teams, I had the same thought everyone did: Has anyone told Rudy?
This area already has a collegiate red bird mascot — Rudy the Red Hawk of Gateway Technical College. Is there really room for a second red-hued avian character cheering from the sidelines?
I don’t expect Rudy to comment on this revelation publicly (mascots take a vow of silence rivaled only by monks and the mafia), but it must sting his feathers a bit to be sharing his nest with some new bird.
Carthage’s Board of Trustees retired the longstanding Red Men name (and corresponding Lady Reds) after a survey found the Carthage community “expressed concern that the names impeded the college’s commitment to racial and gender equity.”
After sifting through 500 names submitted by Carthage students, alumni, parents, employees and other supporters, “Firebirds” was chosen.
The firebird is described as “a mythical creature made of living fire or light” that “appears in the folklore of several cultures.” In surveys, Carthage supporters described the name as “bold,” “fierce,” “uncommon,” “majestic” and “inspiring.”
Carthage hasn’t released an image of a new Firebird mascot yet, so they might be thinking of using a Pontiac Firebird. That would tie in with Kenosha’s auto-making history and have the added benefit of encouraging local “car guys” to finally finish that restoration project and get the old Trans Am out of the garage.
While we don’t know yet whether Rudy the Red Hawk will have competition for Top Bird, we do know that Torchie, Carthage’s mascot since 1997, has been dumped.
Although the character isn’t directly tied to the outgoing nicknames, the Carthage community has, apparently, “expressed equally strong support for a change.”
Poor Torchie! You spend more than 20 years showing up for your college’s sports teams and taking part in everything from parades to campus blood drives, and this is the thanks you get?
We — and by “we” I mean myself and my fellow mascot fanatics — will miss you and your (literally) flaming hair, Torchie. If you’re not looking to retire, I suggest giving the folks at Pixar a call. You’re the perfect man to work as a stunt double for Mr. Incredible.
More old News
In the third installment of our continuing series on Kenosha News artifacts, we bring you another historic receipt from a longtime subscriber.
To recap: We had a receipt for the Kenosha News from Dec. 12, 1966, unearthed by my friend Brenda Gauchel in her parents’ old roll-top desk. Then Joe Ceschin shared his Kenosha News receipt, bearing his birthdate of May 17, 1958, which he found in an old typewriter.
Today we bring you John Valaske’s receipt, for the week ending May 4, 1946. At that time, the weekly cost was 20 cents, and the newspaper was The Kenosha Evening News.
Can anyone reading this top that?
Years ago, Kenosha News reporter Bill Robbins wrote a series of stories on Valaske’s home, which was (and might still be) an unofficial Museum of Vintage Appliances.
As Valaske tells us: “Several years ago, I entered a contest for the oldest working refrigerator in Wisconsin. Mine was 1938. I lost out to several older ones that were used for beer in cabins Up North. No fair, I said. Mine is probably the only one used for all needs every day, not just beer!”
Thanks for sending in the receipt, John, and we hope your trusty old appliances are still humming along and keeping the beer (and milk) cold. We just bought a new refrigerator, but I’m not counting on it lasting for more than five decades. They just don’t make ‘em like they used to.
Hang in there
While we’re busy enjoying the warmer days and watching piles of snow melt away, we realize we’ve still got some weeks to go before spring arrives. Until then, here are some sunny observations on how to survive February:
Joya Zamora Santarelli: Even though I am 100% more of a summer person, I try to look at the bright side. The beauty in it all. The fact that it is part of a season and it won’t always be this way. We are almost in the homestretch and soon we will be hearing and seeing lots of birds and little sprouts of daffodils peeping up from the ground.”
Dave Backmann: “Reach out to family and friends.”
Karen Sorensen: “Have your crazy friends over for a socially-distanced, outdoor Parka Party.”
Frank Germinaro: “Warm thoughts and a heavy blanket.” (To which his wife, Janet, added, “A shovel (since Frank is under a blanket!) and layers when I take my walk with my friend.”)
Debbie Pierangeli-Koderca: “Layers, layers, layers plus daily exercise. I also cook a lot of homemade soups and stews — cookies, too. So thrilled that the days are getting longer and it’s warmer.”
Chris Pine Porter: “I love winter. It is the perfect excuse to cuddle up and read good books with tea, cider and hot chocolate. I get to those indoor projects that I don’t like to do in the summer.”
Janet Schoettler: “Lots of good books. The Big Read book is available at the library.” (Yes, copies of “Lab Girl” by Hope Jahren are now available, while supplies last, at all Kenosha Public Library branches. Note: One copy per person.)
Cathy Ostrowski: “I use a few essential oils like Eucalyptus and Lavender to keep me going. I also love soup. Whenever there is sunshine, I try to get a few minutes out in it. I think the sun has healing powers.”
Kia Hauter: “Crafts, baby, crafts! Floral arrangements for spring, crocheting and lots of reading as well.”
Thanks to my Facebook friends for their ideas for coping with winter. I also received suggestions about moving to Florida from former Kenoshans, but it’s too cruel to include them here. Instead, let’s enjoy the final weekend of Restaurant Week specials and the relative warmth of temps in the 40s. Now, get out there!