WGTD Schedule

WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for next week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org.

WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:

Monday: Part One: Mark Zwonitzer, author of "The Statesman and the Storyteller: John Hay, Mark Twain, and the Rise of American Imperialism." Part Two: Poet Jacob Hunt, author of "Shift."

Tuesday: We preview the upcoming "American Experience" documentary "Riveted: The History of Jeans" with Michael Bick, the co-writer, co-director and co-producer of the film.

Wednesday: Greg Brennecka, author of "Impact: How Rocks from Space led to Life, Culture and Donkey Kong."

Thursday: We celebrate the 10th anniversary of UW-Parkside's Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for the Arts and Humanities with Lesley Walker, dean of the College of Arts and Humanities and a professor of literature and languages.

Friday: Justin Spizman, author of "Coach: The Greatest Teachers in Sports and Their Lessons for us all."

