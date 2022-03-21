 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WGTD Schedule

WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for next week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:

Today: Andrew Fiala, author of “Tyranny: From Plato to Trump: Fools, Sycophants and Citizens.”

Tuesday: For World Water Day: Eric Schaeffer, executive director of the Environmental Integrity Project. The organization has just released a study on the Clean Water Act 50 years after its passage, examining to what extent its goals have not been reached. (Note: The interview could be pre-empted by NPR coverage of congressional hearings. The interview will still be available via the podcast version of the program.)

Wednesday: John Oller, author of “American Queen: The Rise and Fall of Kate Chase Sprague: Civil War ‘Belle of the North’ and Gilded Age Woman of Scandal. (Note: The interview could be pre-empted by NPR coverage of congressional hearings. The interview will still be available via the podcast of the program.)

Thursday: Art Cyr, Clausen Distinguished Professor of Political Economy and World Business at Carthage College.

Friday: A preview of Carthage’s Sustainability Summit. Also, a preview of this weekend’s Belle City Brassworks concert.

