WGTD Schedule

WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for next week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org.

WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:

Monday: R.D. Rosen, author of "A Buffalo in the House: The Extraordinary Story of Charlie and his family." The book chronicles the true story of a family that "adopts" a stray buffalo.

Tuesday: Art Cyr, Clausen Distinguished Professor of Political Economy and World Business at Carthage College, pays his first monthly visit to the show in 2022.

Wednesday: David S. Rudolf, author of "American Injustice: Inside Stories from the Underbelly of the Criminal Justice System."

Thursday: For Holocaust Remembrance Day: Mina Miller, president and artistic director of Music of Remembrance, a Seattle-based group that seeks to foster remembrance and understanding of the Holocaust through music (both live performances and recordings.)

Friday: Trevor Jung, the newly appointed Transit Manager for the city of Racine.

