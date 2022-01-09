WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for next week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org.

WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:

Monday: Part 1 features Mark Bowden, co-author of “The Steal: The Attempt to Overturn the 2020 Election and the People who Stopped It.” Part 2 features Creek Stewart, author of “The Disaster-Ready Home: a Step-by-step Emergency Preparedness Manual for Sheltering in Place.”

Tuesday: Jonathan Shailor from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside talks about his ongoing and expanding work with prisoners.

Wednesday: Michael Cottman, author of “Segregated Skies: David Harris’s Trailblazing Journey to Rise Above Racial Barriers.”

Thursday: Bryan Albrecht, president of Gateway Technical College, with Doug Bartz, director of the Kenosha County Job Center, and Beth Norris, operations manager for Southeast Wisconsin Workforce System.

Friday: Katie Kowbel, director of the Racine Theatre Guild’s production of the musical comedy “Nunsense.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.