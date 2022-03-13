 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WGTD Schedule

WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for next week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:

Monday: We preview UW-Parkside’s Jazz Week and the Racine Theatre Guild’s production of “Clue: On Stage.”

Tuesday: For Women’s History Month: Meredith Ochs, author of ‘Aretha Franklin: The Queen of Soul.” Also, a tribute to Franklin from James Kinchen, director of the UW-Parkside choirs (originally broadcast back in 2018, shortly after her death).

Wednesday: James Schatzman talks about the 35th anniversary of the Choral Arts Society of Southeastern Wisconsin and their upcoming gala concert.

Thursday: Nan Calvert from RootPikeWIN visits the program.

Friday: Clayton Trutor, author of “Loserville: How Professional Sports Remade Atlanta — and How Atlanta Remade Professional Sports.” In the late ‘60s and early ‘70s, Atlanta became the first city in the south to acquire teams from the four major professional leagues: the NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL. The book chronicles how this was accomplished, including Atlanta’s successful efforts to woo the Braves away from Milwaukee.

