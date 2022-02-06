WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for next week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org.

WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:

Monday: The guest is Benjamin Gilmour, author of “Paramedico: Around the World by Ambulance.” Gilmore is an Australian paramedic who has elected to do that important work in an array of different countries around the globe.

Tuesday: The guest is Martin McClendon, professor of theater at Carthage College, talks about the new play “Frontline” just crafted by his Verbatim class, based on interviews with six health care workers and what they have experienced while working through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wednesday: A preview of two theatrical productions opening this weekend: “Guys on Ice” at the Racine Theatre Guild and “Failure: A Love Story” at the Rhode Center for the Arts in downtown Kenosha.

Thursday: The guest is Gateway Technical College President Bryan Albrecht and Executive Vice President/Provost Zina Haywood discuss their time at GTC and their impending retirements.

Friday: The guest is Jeffrey Roberg and Maribel Morales, from the faculty at Carthage College, discuss the 18-day study-tour to Peru that they led during J-Term. (Several of their students will join them as well.)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0