WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for next week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. WGTD 91.1-FM's "Morning Show" airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:

Monday: Dr. Martin Abrahamson and Dr. Sanjiv Chopra, co-authors of “Conquer Your Diabetes.”

Tuesday: Susan Quinn, author of “Eleanor and Hick: The Love Affair that Shaped a First Lady.”

Wednesday: Seth Weidmann, Assistant Athletic Director and Head Men’s Swimming and Diving Coach at Carthage College. The team just won the CCIW Championship title.

Thursday: Bryan Albrecht, president of Gateway Technical College—with Lindsey Kosman, Student Life Coordinator

Friday: Clayton Trutor, author of “Loserville: How Professional Sports Remade Atlanta—and how Atlanta Remade Professional Sports.” In the late 60s and early 70s, Atlanta became the first city in the south to acquire teams from the four major professional leagues: the NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL. The book chronicles how this was accomplished- including Atlanta’s successful efforts to woo the Braves away from Milwaukee.

