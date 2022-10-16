WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week (copy)

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays.

Guests this week include:

Monday: Yohuru Williams, co-author of “Call Him Jack: The Story of Jackie Robinson, Black Freedom Fighter.”

Tuesday: Part One: James Schatzman, Racine Choral Arts Society; Part Two: Dr. Christina LePort, author of “Dissection: A Novel.”

Wednesday: Rachael Swartz, from the theater faculty at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, talks about their production of “The Wolves” by Sarah DePappe.

Thursday: John Hambrock and Anne Morse Hambrock talk about the thrill of receiving the Silver Reuben for Newspaper Comic Strips from the National Cartoonists Society for “The Brilliant Mind of Edison Lee.” This is essentially the Oscars for newspaper comic strips.

Friday: Nan Calvert with John Zaborsky, research associate with the Wisconsin State Herbarium.