WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week (copy)

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays.

Guests this week include:

Monday, Dec. 5: Dr. Thomas Carr, head of the paleontology program at Carthage College

Tuesday, Dec. 6: Robert Crease, author of “The Leak: Politics, Activists and Loss of Trust at Brookhaven National Laboratory.”

Wednesday, Dec. 7: From the archives: Craig Nelson, author of “Pearl Harbor: From Infamy to Greatness.” Also an excerpt from an interview with Steve Kemper, author of “Our Man in Tokyo- An American Ambassador and the Countdown to Pearl Harbor.”

Thursday, Dec. 8: We preview holiday performances coming up this weekend by the Kenosha Symphony Orchestra and Kenosha Pops Concert Band.

Friday, Dec. 9: We preview the Racine Theater Guild’s production of “The Little Mermaid,” which opens this weekend, as well as Sunday afternoon’s concert by the Spirit of Racine Music Makers.