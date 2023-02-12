WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio.

For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays.

Guests this week include:

Monday, Feb 13: Jason Reid, author of “Rise of the Black Quarterback.” Yesterday’s Super Bowl was the first to feature black starting quarterbacks for both teams.

Tuesday; Feb 14: Dr. Peter Dennee and two members of his Treble Chorale (Danae Palmer and Chloe Kroger) talk about their memorable European Tour.

Wednesday, Feb 15: For Black History Month- Yohuru Williams, author of “Call Him Jack: The Story of Jackie Robinson, Black Freedom Fighter.”

Thursday, Feb 16: Yuri Pandian, horticulture agent and extension educator for Kenosha County UW Extension.

Friday, Feb 17: Previewing the American Experience documentary “Ruthless: Monopoly’s Secret History,” the story of who created the popular board game.